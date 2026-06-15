Opendock Launches Driver ID Validation and Digital BOL Signing for End-to-End Warehouse Gate Operations

CHICAGO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opendock, the leading dock scheduling platform and a Loadsmart product, today launched Driver ID Validation, a new add-on to Opendock Gate Management. The feature verifies driver identity at check-in in real time, giving warehouses a fast, configurable way to confirm who is arriving at the dock before the driver steps inside.

Opendock

Driver ID Validation is built directly into the existing Opendock check-in flow. When a driver arrives, they scan a QR code or use the on-site tablet, select their ID type, capture a photo of their document, and submit it for verification. The system checks the ID against the facility's configured rules and clears the driver in seconds.

Key capabilities at launch:

Configurable validation rules. Warehouses can choose whether ID validation is required or optional to complete check-in, which ID types to accept, and the preferred scanning method, including single-side scans, two-side scans, barcode reading, and other supported formats. All validation rules can be customized, ranging from simple ID format checks to in-depth database cross-validations.

Multi-country document support. The feature supports government IDs and driver's licenses from most countries, with no separate setup for international drivers.

Optional facial recognition. An additional layer compares the driver's live photo against the photo on their ID in real time. Mismatches are flagged to the warehouse team before the driver proceeds.

Faster check-in for returning drivers. Once a driver has been verified, the warehouse can save their identity profile so future visits are confirmed with a quick face scan instead of a full ID re-upload.

Complete audit trail. Every verification, including the ID image, facial match result, and timestamp, is stored on the appointment record for compliance reporting, customer audits, and dispute resolution.

"We added Driver ID Validation in Opendock because we know that carrier adoption is paramount, and having a single flow to book your appointment, check yourself in and verify your identity makes everyone's life easier," said Yann Morize, Senior Product Manager at Opendock. "The driver goes through the same check-in flow they already use. Then, the warehouse gets a verified, documented record of every arrival. No new hardware, no new workflow, no slowdown at the gate."

Driver ID Validation is the first feature of its kind in the dock scheduling category. No other platform offers configurable, multi-country identity verification with optional real-time facial recognition built directly into driver check-in.

Digital BOL Signing Closes the Loop at Checkout

Driver ID Validation secures the front of the gate workflow. Opendock's Digital BOL Signing capability secures the back of it.

Once loading or unloading is complete, drivers are presented with the Bill of Lading directly within the Opendock checkout flow — on the facility tablet or their mobile device. They review it, sign electronically, and receive a copy instantly via email or SMS. The signed Proof of Pickup/Delivery is stored in Opendock and linked to the appointment, with no warehouse staff involvement required.

For warehouses with a WMS integration, the process is fully automated: the WMS generates the BOL from shipment data, pushes it to Opendock via API, and retrieves the signed document via webhook when the driver completes checkout. Scotts Miracle-Gro runs this integrated flow today across multiple sites.

Together, Driver ID Validation and Digital BOL Signing give warehouses a complete, touchless gate experience — verified identity on arrival, signed documentation at departure, and a full audit trail on every appointment.

Both features are available to Gate Management customers today. Digital BOL Signing is included at no additional cost. Driver ID Validation is an optional paid add-on.

About Opendock

Opendock, part of the Loadsmart logistics technology suite, is the largest dock and yard scheduling platform in North America, trusted by over 4,000 warehouses and 180,000 carriers. Opendock was named Capterra's Best Ease of Use platform in the Yard Management category, recognizing its intuitive design and rapid adoption across facilities of all sizes. The platform connects shippers, carriers, and 3PLs through a unified system that manages dock scheduling, gate management, and yard visibility. Opendock empowers supply chains to reduce detention, optimize throughput, and achieve real-time compliance across their networks.

Visit us at opendock.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Opendock