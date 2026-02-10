New Opendock Award Uses 14 Million Appointments to Rank Top Carriers

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opendock, the world's largest unified dock, gate, and yard management platform, announced the launch of the Opendock On-Time Delivery (ODOD) Awards, a new annual carrier recognition program honoring the top-performing carriers based on verified on-time delivery performance data.

Opendock (PRNewsfoto/Loadsmart)

The ODOD Awards recognize the Top Large, Mid-size, and Small Performing Carriers of the Year, as measured by appointment-level performance across the Opendock network. Rankings are determined using objective metrics such as on-time arrival rates and schedule adherence across high-volume facilities, providing a data-backed view of carrier reliability.

"Most carrier awards rely on subjective assessments. The ODOD Awards are built on verified performance data for over 180,000 carriers and 14 million annual appointments," said Felipe Capella, Co-founder & CEO at Loadsmart. "For any shipper deciding who to trust with their freight, making this list is an uncontested validation of carrier quality."

Unlike traditional awards programs based on nominations or surveys, the ODOD Awards are powered by verified operational data, reinforcing Loadsmart's position as an objective source of performance insights across the transportation ecosystem.

For carriers, the ODOD Awards provide public recognition for operational excellence, while shippers gain access to a vetted list of carriers demonstrating consistent, on-time performance. The program also establishes a foundation for future awards across Loadsmart's broader platform, including Opendock and ShipperGuide.

The full list of award recipients, along with detailed carrier profiles and performance highlights, is available at: https://opendock.com/en/odod-award/

About Opendock

Opendock, part of the Loadsmart logistics technology suite, is the largest dock and yard scheduling platform in North America, trusted by over 4,000 warehouses and 180,000 carriers. Opendock was awarded with Capterra's 2026 Best Ease of Use badge, recognizing its intuitive design and rapid adoption across facilities of all sizes. The platform connects shippers, carriers, and 3PLs through a unified system that manages dock scheduling, gate management, and yard management. Opendock empowers supply chains to reduce detention, optimize throughput, and achieve real-time compliance across their networks.

Visit us at opendock.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Opendock