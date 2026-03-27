Opera Files Its 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F

OSLO, Norway, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), a leading global browser and AI agent company, today announced that its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The annual report can be accessed on Opera's investor relations website at investor.opera.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Opera will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon requests directed to [email protected] or:

Opera Limited

Vitaminveien 4

0485 Oslo, Norway

Attn: Investor Relations

About Opera

Opera is a user-centric and innovative software company focused on enabling the best possible internet browsing experience across devices. Hundreds of millions worldwide use Opera's mobile and desktop browsers for their speed, security, and unique features, enhanced with integrated AI that enables users to navigate and interact with the web in new transformative ways. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "OPRA". Download Opera products from opera.com and learn more about Opera at investor.opera.com.

SOURCE Opera Limited