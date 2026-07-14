Opera's mobile growth accelerates 48% across the UK and the US as more users seek Android and iOS browser alternatives

OSLO, Norway, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA], the global browser and AI agent company, today announced that combined monthly active users (MAUs) of its Android and iOS browsers during the second quarter grew 66% in the UK and 40% in the US, year over year. The growth signals Opera's increasing popularity in the world's most competitive and high-value consumer markets.

Growth of MAU on mobile

Growth isn't just confined to the US and the UK – in Europe, the momentum Opera reported last year is still playing out. Mobile growth accelerated after the EU's 2024 Digital Markets Act (DMA), which introduced a ballot screen giving iOS users a real choice of mobile browser for the first time, and provided Android users – who could already choose – with more visibility of the available browser options. Opera One for iOS grew 42% across Europe during the last year, with the sharpest gains in France, up 103%.

A story of growth in the US and the UK

In the US, Opera One for iOS grew 50% and Opera One for Android grew 30%. The UK, respectively, saw 93% MAU growth on iOS and 50% on Android year over year.

"Our growth comes from people purposefully choosing us," said Jørgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera. "What we're seeing now is that growth is spreading to the US and the UK. People are finding their way to us on their own, which tells us the product is doing the work."

Building with our users in mind

Years of consistent growth have shown that while regulation can aid user acquisition, it does not guarantee retention – users might give a new product a try, but it has to deliver value in order for them to stay. And, as user feedback indicates, those new to Opera are staying due to a suite of core features that elevate Opera above alternative mobile browsers. They include:

A no-log, free, unlimited VPN with no subscription or data cap

with no subscription or data cap A native ad blocker that cuts load times and clears the clutter out.

that cuts load times and clears the clutter out. Intuitive tab management , including automatic grouping through Tab Islands and instant tab search

, including automatic grouping through Tab Islands and instant tab search A built-in browser AI that helps users search, generate content, and get answers directly inside the browser, without switching apps or opening a separate website

Opera continues to innovate upon these core features: Opera One for iOS's latest update, for instance, gives users an updated synchronization system that lets them sync their Opera tabs, bookmarks, and passwords from desktop to iPhone and vice versa. It also adds media controls to the tab interface, so users can see which tabs are playing sound and mute or unmute them. The browser AI gets new capabilities as well, with users now able to input multimodal prompts and upload files from their iPhone directly.

Opera for Android – which recently celebrated its milestone 100th version – meanwhile shipped a redesigned start page and a dedicated football hub ahead of all of this summer's football action, bringing live scores, match stats, and player pages directly into the browser. Since it was released, there has been a 70% increase in visitors to the scores section in Opera for Android compared to the levels normally seen during the English Premier League season. These users are not superficial: they are going deep into the feature seeking goal alerts, match stats, and commentary. 466

The football hub embodies Opera's philosophy: listen to what users want, and then build solutions directly into the browser instead of asking them to download yet another app or add-on.

Opera One for Android and Opera One for iOS are available to download on the Google Play Store and App Store.

About Opera

Opera is a user centric and innovative software company focused on enabling the best possible internet browsing experience across all devices. Hundreds of millions worldwide use Opera's mobile and desktop browsers for their speed, security and unique features, enhanced with integrated AI that enables users to navigate and interact with the web in new transformative ways. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol OPRA. Download Opera products from opera.com and learn more about Opera at investor.opera.com.

SOURCE Opera Limited