Operation Dry Water Kicks Off Nationwide Ahead of July Fourth Holiday Weekend

National Kickoff Event launches the July 3–5 heightened awareness and enforcement weekend as law enforcement agencies across all 56 U.S. states and territories prepare to combat boating under the influence through education and enforcement.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Operation Dry Water National Kickoff Event took place Monday in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, officially launching this year's July 3–5 heightened awareness and enforcement weekend as thousands of law enforcement officers across the United States prepare to increase boating safety education and enforcement efforts during one of the busiest boating holidays of the year.

2026 Operation Dry Water National Kickoff Event in Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Hosted by the California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Arizona Game and Fish Department, Nevada Department of Wildlife and Mohave County Sheriff's Office, the National Kickoff Event brought together national, state and local boating safety leaders, law enforcement officials and safety advocates to reinforce their shared commitment to preventing alcohol- and drug-related boating incidents and fatalities.

Every Independence Day weekend, millions of Americans head to the water with family and friends during one of the busiest boating holidays of the year. According to the U.S. Coast Guard's 2024 Recreational Boating Statistics, July recorded the highest number of recreational boating incidents, injuries and fatalities of any month, underscoring the importance of safe, responsible boating throughout the holiday weekend.

Alcohol remains the leading known contributing factor in recreational boating fatalities nationwide.* Boating conditions such as sun, wind, heat, vibration and motion can intensify the effects of alcohol, drugs and some medications, increasing the risk of incidents, injuries and fatalities for everyone aboard.

Launched in 2009 by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard, Operation Dry Water is a year-round national campaign dedicated to reducing alcohol- and drug-related boating incidents and fatalities through education, outreach and coordinated law enforcement efforts. Each year, those efforts culminate in a nationwide heightened awareness and enforcement weekend, when law enforcement agencies across all 56 U.S. states and territories increase patrols, educate boaters, enforce boating under the influence laws and remove impaired operators from the nation's waterways.

"Success isn't measured by the number of citations written," said Taylor Kirshe, chief operating officer of NASBLA. "It's measured by the number of families who make it home safely."

Since the campaign began, participating law enforcement officers have removed more than 7,900 impaired boat operators from the nation's waterways and made more than 3.3 million boater contacts through education and enforcement efforts. Every educational contact and every impaired operator removed represents another opportunity to prevent a tragedy before it happens.

"People who operate boats while impaired don't just endanger themselves," said Sheriff Shannon Dicus of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. "They put passengers, other boaters, swimmers and even first responders at risk."

"Every impaired boating crash creates a ripple effect that impacts far more than the people involved," said Alex Brazo, program director for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Nevada and Arizona. "It affects families, friends, first responders and entire communities."

Operation Dry Water combines education, public outreach and coordinated enforcement with strong partnerships among local, state and federal agencies to reduce alcohol- and drug-related boating incidents and save lives.

"Boating education is about more than meeting a requirement," said Ramona Fernandez, deputy director of the California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways and California's boating law administrator. "It gives boaters the knowledge to make safer decisions and protect everyone on the water."

"Tackling impaired boating requires a coordinated effort," said Todd Radabaugh, BUI program manager for NASBLA's Boat Operations and Training (BOAT) Program. "Operation Dry Water is successful because of the dedicated partnerships behind it. When law enforcement agencies, boating safety professionals and outreach partners work together with a shared commitment to education and enforcement, we can make a real difference in preventing impaired boating and saving lives."

While officers will increase patrols nationwide during the July 3–5 campaign weekend, officials emphasized that Operation Dry Water is not about limiting recreational boating. It is about helping ensure everyone can enjoy the nation's waterways safely and responsibly.

"We're not trying to take away anyone's ability to enjoy our waterways," said Maj. Danny Rodriguez, boating law administrator with the Arizona Game and Fish Department. "We're here to help ensure everyone can enjoy them safely."

Law enforcement agencies representing all 56 U.S. states and territories, alongside federal, state and local partners, will participate in the three-day heightened awareness and enforcement weekend by increasing public outreach and enforcing boating under the influence laws on waterways nationwide.

Whether operating a boat or enjoying the ride as a passenger, everyone plays a role in keeping the nation's waterways safe. This Independence Day weekend, choose to boat alcohol- and drug-free because everyone deserves to return home safely.

For more information about Operation Dry Water, campaign resources and participating agencies, visit OperationDryWater.org.

*2024 U.S. Coast Guard Recreational Boating Statistics

About Operation Dry Water

Operation Dry Water is a year-round national campaign coordinated by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard. Produced under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, the campaign works to reduce alcohol- and drug-related boating incidents and fatalities through education, outreach and coordinated law enforcement efforts.

SOURCE Operation Dry Water