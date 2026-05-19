Alcohol Linked to 1 in 5 Boating Deaths: Operation Dry Water Urges Sober Boating

Operation Dry Water warns of impaired boating risks as Memorial Day weekend launches peak recreational boating season

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol is responsible for 1 in 5 boating deaths in the United States where the primary cause is known, and Operation Dry Water is urging boaters to stay sober as Memorial Day weekend approaches. The national campaign, coordinated by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA), is reinforcing the importance of sober boating during National Safe Boating Week, a nationwide effort to promote boating safety ahead of the busy summer boating season.

Operation Dry Water urges boaters to stay sober ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Operation Dry Water is a year-round national boating safety awareness and enforcement campaign focused on preventing boating under the influence (BUI). The campaign reminds recreational boaters that impaired boating is impaired driving, and operating a vessel under the influence of alcohol or drugs is both dangerous and illegal.

Alcohol remains the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating incidents nationwide.

"Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest times on the water and marks the start of peak boating season," said Chris Jones, chair of NASBLA. "Alcohol use significantly increases the risk of a boating incident. Choosing to operate a vessel sober is one of the most important steps boaters can take to protect themselves, their passengers and others on the water."

Boating presents unique environmental stressors — including sun exposure, wind, vibration and motion — that can intensify the effects of alcohol and drugs. These conditions can impair judgment, balance and reaction time faster than on land, increasing the likelihood of boating incidents and fatalities.

Law enforcement agencies around the country will be on heightened alert for impaired operators throughout the boating season, with a special emphasis during Operation Dry Water's national heightened enforcement weekend, scheduled for July 3–5, 2026. During this annual initiative, local, state and federal officers increase patrols on waterways to educate boaters about boating safety laws and enforce BUI regulations. Boaters can expect an increased law enforcement presence on waterways nationwide throughout the summer.

Operation Dry Water encourages recreational boaters to plan ahead before heading out on the water. Key actions that help prevent incidents and save lives include completing a boating safety course, staying sober, wearing a life jacket, and remaining aware of surroundings.

"Boating should be a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone," Jones said. "By making responsible choices and committing to sober boating, individuals can help ensure that every trip on the water ends safely."

For more information about Operation Dry Water, including boating safety resources and how to participate, visit www.operationdrywater.org.

The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) coordinates the Operation Dry Water campaign in partnership with law enforcement agencies and outreach partners nationwide through a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Operation Dry Water (ODW) is a year-round boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign with the mission of reducing the number of alcohol- and drug-related incidents and fatalities through increased recreational boater awareness and by fostering a stronger, more visible deterrent to alcohol use on the water. http://www.operationdrywater.org.

SOURCE Operation Dry Water