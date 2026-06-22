Operation Homefront to Deliver Backpacks to Military Families Nationwide This Summer

SAN ANTONIO, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families across the country prepare for a new school year amid rising costs, many military families face additional financial pressures related to military life. Back-to-school expenses often arrive as families are recovering from summer relocations, which can bring moving costs, employment disruptions, and other unexpected expenses. To help ease this burden, Operation Homefront has launched its 19th annual Back-to-School Brigade®, a program that provides military families with much-needed support and ensures children have the supplies they need to start the year ready to learn and succeed.

The annual Back-to-School Brigade program distributes backpacks filled with essential school supplies to thousands of military children across the country.

The Back-to-School Brigade program distributes backpacks filled with essential school supplies to thousands of military children across the country. Beyond the material contribution, the events create a sense of community and belonging for these families. Only about one third of military families report high confidence that service members have and will continue to receive the support they need. With the help of more than 4,000 volunteers from communities nationwide, the organization aims to change that, ensuring families know they are seen, valued, and surrounded by care.

"Recent surveys show that nearly one in four military families has less than $500 in emergency savings," says Rear Adm. Alan Reyes, US Navy (Ret.), Operation Homefront President & CEO. "Military life comes with a lot of hidden financial pressures; moving expenses, spouse employment challenges, and childcare costs can quickly stretch a family's budget. For many parents, something as routine as back-to-school shopping can become a significant stressor. Through the Back-to-School Brigade and with the support of our generous partners, we're helping to ease some of the burden they quietly carry."

The Back-to-School Brigade® is made possible through the generous support of organizations like Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), which is proudly returning for its fourth year as the lead education sponsor. Since WWII, SNHU has been committed to serving military-connected learners and expanding access to affordable, high-quality education

"As the lead education sponsor for the Back-to-School Brigade, SNHU is honored to stand alongside Operation Homefront in support of military families," said Gina Fedell, AVP of Academic and Military Engagement at SNHU. "We understand that back-to-school season often comes at a time when families are navigating PCS moves, new routines, and added financial pressure. Through this campaign, we're able to help ease that burden in a meaningful way, while also reinforcing our commitment to serving those who serve. By ensuring military children have the supplies they need, we hope to set them up for a strong start and continued success throughout the school year."

The school supplies Operation Homefront will distribute at dozens of events nationwide are generously provided by Dollar Tree and its customers. From July 5 through August 6, customers can donate supplies to the Back-to-School Brigade program at more than 9,300 participating Dollar Tree locations nationwide.

Dollar Tree, a longtime advocate for military families, has partnered with Operation Homefront since 2006. Through the generosity of its customers and corporate contributions, the company has provided more than $200 million in cash and in-kind support for programs such as the Back-to-School Brigade, Holiday Toy Drive®, Critical Financial Assistance and Transitional Homes for Veterans programs, including funding the purchase of four transitional homes.

"We joined forces with Operation Homefront to provide military families with the resources they need to thrive in the communities they work so hard to protect," said Jennifer Silberman, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Dollar Tree. "Each year, we proudly host the Back-to-School Brigade collection drive in our stores to help military families start the school year strong. We invite our shoppers and the local community to join us in donating school supplies and making every act of kindness count for our heroes."

Since the Back-to-School Brigade program launched in 2008, Operation Homefront has provided over 630,000 backpacks to military children, saving military families more than $60 million.

Additional national partners of Operation Homefront's Back-to-School Brigade® include Food Lion, Goosehead Insurance, Hilton Grand Vacations, Northrop Grumman, RTX, and Town House® Crackers. For more information visit the Back-to-School Brigade® page.

About Operation Homefront: Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families by improving their financial, emotional and social well-being. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 85 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

SOURCE Operation Homefront - HQ