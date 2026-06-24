Operation Homefront® Welcomes New Chief Impact Officer

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National military nonprofit Operation Homefront® has named Meredith Lozar as its Chief Impact Officer. In this capacity, Lozar will lead the organization's impact strategy, aligning programs, partnerships, measurement, and service delivery to strengthen outcomes for military and veteran families and ensure Operation Homefront continues delivering measurable, mission-driven results.

Lozar will lead the organization’s impact strategy, aligning programs, partnerships, measurement, and service delivery to strengthen outcomes for military and veteran families and ensure Operation Homefront continues delivering measurable, mission-driven results.

"Military families face unique challenges throughout every stage of service and transition, but they also possess tremendous resilience and potential. I am honored to join Operation Homefront and help advance a strategy that combines innovative programs, meaningful partnerships, and measurable impact so more families can build strong, stable, and secure futures," said Lozar.

Lozar is a mission-driven executive and recognized thought leader in the military and veteran family space, with more than 15 years of experience leading national program portfolios, cross-sector partnerships, and strategic growth across nonprofit, corporate, and government environments.

Lozar is recognized for aligning mission strategy with measurable outcomes, building high-impact partnerships, and helping organizations scale programs that are sustainable, data-informed, and responsive to community needs.

Throughout her career, Lozar has led national programs and partnerships focused on workforce development, military family well-being, economic opportunity, and systems-level change. Her experience spans executive leadership roles with Hiring Our Heroes, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Blue Star Families, National Military Family Association, and Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, where she has guided large-scale initiatives, expanded strategic partnerships, and strengthened organizational impact.

A military child and active-duty Marine Corps spouse, Lozar brings both professional expertise and personal connection to the work. She is deeply committed to advancing solutions that help military and veteran families build greater stability, opportunity, and long-term well-being. Her lived experience continues to shape her leadership and reinforces her commitment to expanding effective, innovative support for the military community.

"We are thrilled to welcome Meredith to Operation Homefront as our Chief Impact Officer," said Rear Admiral (ret) Alan Reyes, President and CEO of Operation Homefront. "As a military spouse, her personal understanding of military family life combined with her strategic expertise, will bring increased strength and resilience for the families we serve, as we continue enhancing programs that deliver meaningful impact."

Lozar served as past President of the Board of Directors for the Association for Financial Counseling & Planning Education, is a member of the Board of Directors for Child Care Aware of America, and as a member of the Alzheimer's Association Workplace Advisory Council. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, summa cum laude, from Purdue University and her Master of Human Relations from the University of Oklahoma. She is also a graduate of Brown University's Executive Leadership and Performance Coaching Program. Meredith lives in Georgia with her husband, Nick, and their daughter, Clara.

To learn more about Operation Homefront, visit www.operationhomefront.org.

About Operation Homefront:

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 85 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

SOURCE Operation Homefront - HQ