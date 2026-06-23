Ophthalmic Drugs Market Outlook 2026-2031: Over 8% CAGR Projected as Advancements in Ocular Therapeutics Drive Growth, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the ophthalmic drugs market size was valued at USD 40.58 billion in 2026 and is projected to expand to USD 60.29 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.24% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2031, supported by the increasing prevalence of eye diseases, growing aging population, and continued advancements in ocular drug development. The market is benefiting from rising awareness regarding vision care, expanding access to ophthalmic treatments, and increasing investments in innovative therapies for chronic and age-related eye conditions.

The ophthalmic drugs market continues to evolve as healthcare systems worldwide focus on addressing the growing burden of vision impairment and blindness. Conditions such as glaucoma, dry eye disease, retinal disorders, allergic conjunctivitis, and age-related macular degeneration are becoming increasingly common, creating sustained demand for effective therapeutic solutions. Pharmaceutical companies are actively developing advanced treatment options that improve patient outcomes while enhancing convenience and treatment adherence.

Market expansion is further supported by demographic trends and changing healthcare needs. The growing elderly population remains particularly vulnerable to ophthalmic conditions, increasing the need for long-term disease management and specialized therapies. At the same time, rising screen exposure, urban lifestyles, and environmental factors are contributing to higher incidence rates of eye-related disorders among broader patient populations.

Ophthalmic Drugs Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the ophthalmic drugs market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness regarding eye health, strong pharmaceutical research capabilities, and early adoption of innovative therapies.

Europe holds a notable position in the market, driven by increasing prevalence of age-related eye diseases, growing healthcare investments, and expanding access to specialized ophthalmic care services.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to rising healthcare expenditure, growing aging populations, increasing awareness regarding eye health, and expanding access to ophthalmic treatments across countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "The ophthalmic drugs market continues to reflect evolving treatment approaches and growing clinical demand for advanced ocular therapies. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured research framework supported by cross-validated data and consistent analytical methodologies, enabling decision-makers to evaluate market developments with greater confidence and clarity."

Ophthalmic Drugs Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Adoption of Advanced Ocular Therapeutics

Healthcare providers are increasingly utilizing innovative ophthalmic drugs, including biologics and targeted therapies, to address complex eye disorders and improve long-term patient outcomes.

Increasing Focus on Drug Delivery Innovation

Manufacturers are investing in sustained-release formulations and advanced drug delivery technologies designed to improve treatment adherence and reduce administration frequency.

Ophthalmic Drugs Market Segmentation Overview

Drug Class

Anti-glaucoma Drugs

Dry Eye Drugs

Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Anti-infective Drugs

Retinal Disorder Drugs

Anti-allergy Drugs

Combination Therapies

Indication

Glaucoma

Dry Eye Syndrome

Retinal Disorders

Allergic Conjunctivitis

Ocular Infections & Inflammation

Others (Presbyopia, Post-surgical, Rare Diseases)

Dosage Form

Eye Drops

Ointments & Gels

Capsules & Tablets

Implants & Inserts

Sprays & Nasal Delivery

Product Type

Prescription Drugs

OTC Drugs

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico



Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-opthalmic-drugs-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Ophthalmic Drugs Market Competitive Outlook

The ophthalmic drugs market features global pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and specialty ophthalmology-focused organizations competing through innovation, product development, and strategic collaborations. Market participants are investing in biologics, novel drug delivery technologies, and next-generation ocular therapies to strengthen their market positions and address evolving patient needs. Product launches, clinical development programs, and research partnerships continue to shape competitive dynamics across the industry.

Major Companies in the Ophthalmic Drugs Market include:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novartis AG

AbbVie Inc.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

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