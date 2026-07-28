Opine Appoints Vince Beese as First Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Enterprise Growth

Veteran revenue leader and author of Red Zone Selling joins the agentic revenue platform as it scales into the enterprise

DURHAM, N.C., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opine, the AI orchestration platform for complex sales teams, today announced the appointment of Vince Beese as its first Chief Revenue Officer. Beese will lead Opine's revenue organization as the company enters a new phase of growth focused on solving the challenges enterprise revenue organizations face when trying to establish AI-first sales execution at scale in today's high-stakes, fast moving markets they compete in.

Beese brings more than 25 years of experience building and scaling enterprise revenue teams at companies including Meta, LivePerson, and CheetahMail. A serial startup CRO, he has taken multiple early-growth B2B software companies from pre-revenue to $10M in annually recurring revenue (ARR) and from $1M to $150M+ ARR. Over his career his enterprise sales teams have generated more than $1B in ARR for his employers. Beese is also the author of Red Zone Selling, a widely followed framework for controlling high-stakes B2B enterprise sales cycles from first meeting to final close.

"Vince has been a fractional CRO to startups for the past few years, turning down multiple full-time offers, and having achieved plenty of personal success. Only a startup with massive potential that spoke to him on the deepest level could persuade him to join as an early stage CRO again." said Akash Ganapathi, CEO and co-founder of Opine. "Navigating our organic evolution at scale and becoming immensely valuable to our customers is my top priority. There's nobody I'd rather have than Vince as our CRO in this next phase of growth."

"The best opportunities share three things: a product customers love, a market at an inflection point, and a team that executes, Opine has all three," said Beese. "Revenue teams are drowning in tools that store data but don't understand it. Opine changes that, and I'm here to bring it to every enterprise revenue team."

Opine has been transforming how complex sales gets done: maximizing the time sales engineers spend with customers, eliminating sales admin processes with AI, and extracting insights that leaders from SE to sales to product have never had before. At customers including Gainsight, Docker, Saviynt, and multiple public companies, Opine is evolving beyond the SE system of record into their most trusted, AI-ready customer context, empowering revenue leadership and supporting AI-first operating initiatives.

Customers have reported significant impact in Opine's public case studies:

11 day reduction in average sales cycle 19% increase in technical win rates 11% increase in closed won rate 3x closed won revenue per sales engineering hour

Beese's appointment comes as Opine expands its consultative enterprise sales motion and scales on the back of 5x YoY revenue growth.

About Opine: Opine is the AI-ready context layer for revenue teams, delivering trusted context for high-stakes revenue work. The context that wins complex deals lives in the calls, threads, and rooms a CRM never sees, Opine captures all of it, assembles the full context of every deal, and feeds it to the AI and agents revenue teams already run, so they perform when and where it counts most. Opine keeps CRMs accurate without manual effort and orchestrates deals from technical qualification through onboarding. Opine is SOC 2 Type 2 certified and trusted by the world's highest-performing revenue teams. Learn more at tryopine.com.

Media Contact Nate Meadows, Opine [email protected]

SOURCE Opine