Opine Secures $5M Seed Round to Build The First Unified AI Workspace For Complex B2B Sales

Opine's new funding, led by S3 Ventures, solves a decades-old problem for companies selling complex solutions, where selling and delivering their solutions requires detailed multi-department synchronization.

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opine announced today that it has raised five million USD in new financing led by S3 Ventures of Austin, Texas, with participation from Knoll Ventures, Atlanta Seed Company, Gray Ventures, Propel Ventures, Triangle Tweener Fund, and Feross Aboukhadijeh, CEO of Socket.dev. This investment comes after Opine recorded 10x revenue growth in 2025, establishing itself as a rapidly growing market necessity. The capital will accelerate development of Opine's unified AI-native workspace designed to streamline the entire technical sales cycle from initial discovery to post-sale delivery for complex B2B technology vendors.

Pictured are a few members of Opine's founding team.

Complex enterprise deals often span multiple departments, rely on an array of unconnected tools, and are hampered by siloed conversations. Solution engineers spend hours rebuilding context, leaders lack visibility into deal risks, and post-sales teams often inherit customers without knowing what was promised. Opine was created to fix this by bringing every team, data source, and process into a single intelligent workspace that surfaces risks early, automates repetitive work, captures every evaluation and handoff accurately, and keeps everyone aligned throughout the customer lifecycle.

"We're excited to use this funding to continue to grow and support our innovative customers. They're building and selling some of the most sophisticated B2B solutions available and need a unified AI-native system that understands their market and supports all the effort that goes into winning complex deals. This investment allows us to deepen our AI capabilities, advance our product, and expand our go-to-market reach," said Akash Ganapathi, CEO and co-founder of Opine.

"We are thrilled to be backing the Opine team. After we spoke to executives at multiple customers, it became clear that Opine's AI-native platform consistently makes sales, customer success, and product teams more effective at winning new business and delivering value," said Eric Engineer, Partner at S3 Ventures.

"Since switching to Opine earlier this year, we've gained clearer opportunity insights, faster answers, and tighter team alignment, often cutting out a 30-minute call with a single question. We're excited to expand our use of their playbooks and to see what the team builds next with their new funding," said Mark Rida, Director of Solutions Engineering (Opine customer).

"The Opine team really understands the challenges of presales teams at scale. You can feel it in how they've built their product and with every interaction with their team. We're happy to be able to deliver an excellent working experience to our prospects and customers," shared Jaime Lewis-Gross, SVP, Sales Engineering (Opine customer).

Opine plans to use the capital to advance workflow automation, real-time deal intelligence, and unified data infrastructure. The company will also expand its market presence as technical sales becomes one of the most strategic functions in modern B2B organizations.

About Opine

Opine is an AI-native workspace built for technical sales teams, connecting presales to post-sales in one intelligent system. By automating workflows, surfacing real-time insights, and bringing every stakeholder together, Opine helps revenue-critical teams move faster, sell smarter, and deliver lossless customer handoffs. The platform replaces spreadsheets, tribal knowledge, and manual updates with a unified solution that reflects how technical sales actually operates. Founded in Raleigh, Opine is trusted by leading B2B companies to close complex deals with clarity and precision across an ever-increasingly complex and fast-moving world. Learn more about Opine at www.tryopine.com

About S3 Ventures

Founded in 2005, S3 Ventures is one of the largest and longest-serving venture capital firms based in Texas, but investing nationwide. Backed by a philanthropic family with a multi-billion-dollar foundation, we empower visionary founders with the patient capital and true resources required to grow extraordinary, high-impact companies in Business Software and Healthcare Technology. With over $1B in assets under management, we lead Seed, Series A, and Series B rounds, with initial investments ranging from $500K to $15M and the capacity to invest $25M over the life of a company. Learn more at www.s3vc.com.

