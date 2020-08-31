Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Launches "Let's Talk Future" Podcast Series In Continued Buildout Of Multimedia Thought Leadership Resources

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer"), a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY), today announced the launch of its "Let's Talk Future" Podcast Series of thought-provoking conversations with the firm's top experts from across its major lines of business.

Joan Khoury, Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer at Oppenheimer, said, "During these fast-evolving market conditions, investors and institutions need access to experienced professionals and in-depth analysis on the most important issues of the day. Our new 'Let's Talk Future' Podcast Series demonstrates the quality of the thought leadership that exists across our organization, with Oppenheimer experts discussing in each episode timely topics shaping the world around us. This effort is part of our broader commitment to expand our multimedia thought leadership resources and to deliver our insights and guidance on wealth management, investment banking, and capital markets to a wider audience."

The "Let's Talk Future" Podcast Series features a wide range of Oppenheimer's seasoned experts, such as Peter Cadaret, Head of Sales and Marketing for Oppenheimer Asset Management; Jane Ross, Managing Director of Investment Banking; and John Stoltzfus, Managing Director and Chief Investment Strategist. Upcoming episodes will feature commentary from more of the sharpest minds in finance, in these Oppenheimer lines of business, as well as experts in the Private Client Division, Public Finance, Fixed Income, and the Equities Division.

Initial podcast topics have explored the unique nature of the current economic landscape and which factors may influence future trends, how technology is shaping infrastructure and global supply chains, the impact of COVID-19 on consumer behavior, and the evolution of alternative investments.

Since launching, the podcasts have grown in popularity, demonstrating not only the value of Oppenheimer's thought leadership but the ongoing shift in how many Americans consume content. The firm is committed to delivering communications that enhance the experience of its clients, investors, and institutions.

All podcasts are currently available on Oppenheimer.com, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify. Check back regularly to hear upcoming entries on interesting topics that address market moving investment ideas and economic issues. Oppenheimer's "Let's Talk Future" Podcast Series contains information that can be useful to the public, as well as to the firm's clients, industry partners, and staff.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions. For more information, please visit www.oppenheimer.com.

