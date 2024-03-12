Oppenheimer Further Expands Public Finance Banking Team with Appointment of Frank Sanchez Reed As Head of the Southwest Region

Texas-Based Senior Banker, Who Has Nearly 30 Years of Public Finance Experience, Builds on Oppenheimer's Continued Momentum in the Space

Reed's Recruitment Follows the Hires of Northeast Region Head Kristin Stephens, Southeast Region Head David Moffett and Public Finance Head Elizabeth Coolidge

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer) — a leading financial services firm and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) — announced today that Frank Sanchez Reed has joined the Public Finance team as Managing Director, Head of the Southwest Region, where he will focus on large issuer coverage and strategy, including in California. He is based in Texas and will report to Elizabeth (Beth) Coolidge, the recently appointed Head of Public Finance.

"I'm happy to welcome Frank to Oppenheimer," said Coolidge, a Managing Director who leads the Public Finance team from Chicago. "I have worked with Frank for years and have witnessed him execute many complex deals for his clients. His many years of experience and deep relationships with issuers make him the ideal person to lead our efforts with large issuers in the region. His addition further demonstrates the firm's commitment to making strategic investments in public finance."

Reed has over 28 years of industry experience. Previously, he served as Head of the Central Region at UBS, leading the firm's public finance business in nine states. Earlier in his career, Reed worked at Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch and managed J.P. Morgan's public finance business in Texas.

He has served as a book-running Senior Manager, Co-Manager or Municipal Advisor on more than $30 billion of municipal bonds. His clients have included cities, counties and state agencies; school districts, community colleges and universities; public power, water and transportation systems; as well as hospitals.

The addition of Reed builds on the recent public finance hires of Coolidge, Kristin Stephens (Managing Director and Northeast Region Head) and David Moffett (Managing Director and Southeast Region Head), along with Liberty Ziegahn (Managing Director) and Madison Maher (Director).

All told, seven former UBS bankers have joined Oppenheimer in recent months, further bolstering the firm's Public Finance team, which includes more than 25 professionals. Their additions also follow the 2020 acquisition of San Francisco-based Brandis Tallman, which accelerated Oppenheimer's Public Finance presence in California.

"I look forward to growing Oppenheimer's Public Finance offering in the Southwest Region and to working again with Beth and our other highly experienced colleagues," Reed said. "Oppenheimer has an unrivaled reputation for excellence of execution and dedication to client service, which is fueling its rapid and ongoing expansion in public finance."

