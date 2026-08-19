Oppenheimer Hosts Fifth Annual Next-Gen Peer-to-Peer Forum

Approximately 60 Financial Advisors Representing $7.2 Billion in Client Assets Gather in New York City

Annual Program Reflects Oppenheimer's Continued Investment in the Development and Long-Term Success of Its Next Generation of Advisors

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a leading investment bank, wealth manager and subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY), recently hosted its fifth annual Next-Gen Peer-to-Peer Forum in New York City, bringing together approximately 60 Financial Advisors from across the country.

Held at One World Trade Center overlooking Lower Manhattan, the program gave attendees an opportunity to exchange ideas, discuss common challenges and learn from one another. Collectively, the participating advisors represent approximately $7.2 billion in assets under management and $41 million in annual revenue.

"Now in its fifth year, the Next-Gen Peer-to-Peer Forum reflects Oppenheimer's commitment to investing the time and resources into developing the next generation of advisors," said Ed Harrington, Executive Vice President and Head of Oppenheimer's Private Client Division. "The event brings together advisors who are building substantial businesses but at the same time navigating similar challenges. By giving them a setting to speak candidly and share practical insights, we help them strengthen how they serve clients and continue growing their practices."

Oppenheimer developed the Next-Gen Peer-to-Peer Forum to help emerging leaders develop the skills, relationships and perspective required to build successful careers. The program forms part of the firm's broader investment in the long-term success of its advisor workforce.

Discussions throughout the program focused on the issues shaping the future of the wealth management industry and the decisions that will influence the growth of attendees' businesses. Topics included building scalable practices, developing effective teams, incorporating artificial intelligence and other technologies to improve efficiency, differentiating investment advice and positioning practices to meet the evolving expectations of future generations of clients.

The Forum also encouraged attendees to challenge conventional thinking and offer candid perspectives on what it takes to compete in a rapidly changing industry. Their engagement, thoughtfulness and willingness to contribute underscored the strength of Oppenheimer's next generation of advisors.

"The Peer-to-Peer Forum works because the advisors drive the conversation," said Nicholas Siconolfi, Managing Director and Head of National Sales for Oppenheimer's Private Client Division. "Each of our Next Gen advisors brings a unique perspective, but they all share a common goal of continuously enhancing the client experience while building practices designed to endure and adapt. The ideas exchanged throughout the forum help shape the future of our firm. Our advisors learn from one another, and as leaders, we gain invaluable firsthand insight into what they need to succeed. Every year, this event reinforces that the future of our firm is in very capable hands."

"Oppenheimer is an ideal place for advisors to build and grow their careers over time," Harrington added. "We are committed to giving talented advisors the tools, resources and support they need to succeed, and the Next-Gen Peer-to-Peer Forum is an important part of that commitment. It helps emerging leaders strengthen their professional networks, develop as business owners and play a meaningful role in the future of the firm. We believe the most important investment we can make is in our people. The firms that endure are those that develop talent, not simply acquire it. By bringing together advisors who are committed to building exceptional practices, we are helping to develop the next generation of leaders while strengthening the long-term future of Oppenheimer and the clients we serve."

About Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., a major subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY), is a leading middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. The firm provides a broad range of investment banking, securities brokerage and wealth management services to corporations, institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.