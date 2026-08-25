OppFi to Participate in September 2026 Conferences

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) ("OppFi" or the "Company"), a leading tech-enabled digital finance platform that works with banks to provide financial products and services for everyday Americans, today announced that management will participate in the following conferences in September 2026:

Oppenheimer Fintech Leaders Conference

Location: New York

Date: September 15, 2026

U.S. Bancorp | BTIG Consumer Finance Conference 2026

Location: Boston

Date: September 17, 2026

To schedule a meeting with OppFi, please reach out to your Oppenheimer or BTIG representatives.

About OppFi

OppFi (NYSE: OPFI) is a leading tech-enabled digital finance platform that works with banks to provide financial products and services for everyday Americans. Through a transparent and responsible platform, which includes financial inclusion and excellent customer experience, the Company supports consumers who are turned away by mainstream options to build better financial health. OppLoans by OppFi maintains a 4.4/5.0 star rating on Trustpilot with more than 5,400 reviews, making the Company one of the top consumer-rated financial platforms online. OppFi also holds a 35% equity interest in Bitty Holdings, LLC ("Bitty"), a credit access company that offers revenue-based financing and other working capital solutions to small businesses. For more information, please visit oppfi.com.

Investors:

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SOURCE OppFi