OpsGuru Launches Agentic Delivery: North America's First Governed, Fixed-Fee AI-Native Professional Services Model

TORONTO, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - OpsGuru, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, announced today the launch of OpsGuru Agentic Delivery, an AI-native professional services model designed to deliver governed, production-grade AI outcomes for customers at fixed-fee pricing.

The announcement addresses a critical gap in the AI services market. While AI investment has surged over the past two years, the majority of AI projects remain in proof-of-concept, unable to clear the architectural, governance, and execution hurdles required for production deployment. OpsGuru Agentic Delivery is purpose-built to close that gap.

"The gap in AI adoption isn't the technology, it's the delivery model. Businesses have access to world-class models and cloud infrastructure, but what they lack is a trusted partner who can take that capability from a whiteboard to a production system on a budget they can defend to their board," said Ryan Smyth, President & CEO of OpsGuru. "OpsGuru Agentic Delivery is our answer to that problem: governed AI delivery with a fixed fee and human expertise to ensure every system we ship is production-ready and auditable. This is how professional services for AI should work. When we deliver faster, our customers get their outcomes sooner."

OpsGuru Agentic Delivery gives customers three things the traditional services model cannot: a fixed price before work begins, a production system as the defined deliverable, not a prototype or a report, and a delivery team that combines AWS-certified architects with a governed portfolio of specialized AI agents operating under strict data and security controls. Engagements begin with a fixed-scope Discover phase, typically four to six weeks, that assesses AI opportunities across the customer's workflows, defines the target architecture, and delivers a fully costed proposal for production. Discover is a standalone, fixed-fee engagement that includes full deliverables.

OpsGuru Agentic Delivery is built on the AWS platform, leveraging AWS security controls, data governance capabilities, and OpsGuru's validated AWS competencies in AI Services, Migration, and DevOps at every engagement. As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, OpsGuru brings a level of AWS delivery accountability, earned through certification, customer outcomes, and joint engagement.

With this launch, OpsGuru continues to further expand its AWS Premier Tier partnership into the AI delivery layer, bringing the same rigor and accountability that define its cloud practice to the challenge of getting AI from proof of concept to production. To learn more about OpsGuru Agentic Delivery or to begin a Discover engagement, visit opsguru.com or contact [email protected].

About OpsGuru

OpsGuru is North America's leading AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, specializing in Managed Cloud Operations, Cloud Native Development, Migration and Modernization, Data, and Artificial Intelligence. Holding the AWS Migration, DevOps, Networking, SaaS, and AI Services Competencies, OpsGuru delivers expert guidance and innovative solutions spanning Networking, Big Data, DevOps, Migration, and IoT. Leveraging cutting-edge agentic and generative AI technologies, OpsGuru architects and delivers transformative cloud solutions that drive innovation, enhance customer experiences, and ensure robust security--positioning businesses for success in an AI-driven future. The company empowers clients across Financial Services, Energy, Media, Entertainment and Gaming, Utilities, Manufacturing, Sports, and more.

For further information, please contact:

Anita Matte

Senior Director, Marketing

416-845-3235

[email protected]

SOURCE OpsGuru