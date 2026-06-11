Opteon Appoints Daniel Warren as Chief Technology Officer

Leading independent property solutions firm Opteon names experienced AI and data platform executive to drive technology strategy.

TOLEDO, Ohio, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opteon, the leading independent provider of valuation, advisory, and specialist property services across Australia, New Zealand, and the United States, today announced the appointment of Daniel Warren as Global Chief Technology Officer.

In the role, Daniel will oversee the end-to-end delivery of IT services, development, AI and data, with a mandate to accelerate Opteon's technology capabilities and deepen its data intelligence platforms.

Welcoming Daniel Warren as our new Chief Technology Officer

In the United States, Opteon is already recognized as a leader in appraisal innovation and technology, with Jaro representing the industry's only production ready end-to-end, fully integrated appraisal technology stack. Designed to drive real efficiency across the appraisal lifecycle and ready for the transition to UAD 3.6, this platform positions Opteon at the forefront of market change. Daniel's appointment will further accelerate this momentum, ensuring Opteon continues to lead through the next phase of digital transformation.

Daniel brings more than 20 years of experience building and deploying AI, machine learning, and data platforms at enterprise scale. Prior to joining Opteon, he held senior technology leadership roles at Nationwide Insurance, Prezi, and Amazon Web Services, where he founded and scaled the DCO Analytics function to more than five hundred engineers across sixteen countries.

Holding a PhD in Data Science and AI from North Central University, an MBA from California State University, East Bay, and an MS in Computer Science from the same institution.

"Daniel brings exactly the depth and drive we need as we invest further in the technology, data and AI that powers Opteon's service. His experience building AI and data platforms at real scale, and his instinct for bringing teams with him, makes him a strong fit for who we are and where we are going," said Chris Knight, Group CEO.

"Opteon is doing something genuinely interesting - combining local expertise with global scale in a market where data intelligence is becoming increasingly important. I'm looking forward to collaborating with a talented team and building on what's already a strong foundation," said Daniel Warren, CTO.

About Opteon

Opteon is the leading independent provider of valuation, advisory, and specialist property services across Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. Powered by innovation, data intelligence, and technology, Opteon delivers accurate, timely, and trusted property insights for lenders, governments, homeowners, businesses, and investors.

Opteon. Where Value Means More.

For media inquiries please contact Laura Bourland, Director of Marketing, Opteon, 419-725-6130, [email protected]

SOURCE Opteon