Opteon acquires Equity Valuation Partners accelerating its journey to industry modernization

TOLEDO, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opteon today announced the acquisition of Equity Valuation Partners (EVP), effective November 1, 2025. As one of the largest appraisal firms globally, this acquisition sees Opteon expand its U.S. footprint and accelerate its technology transformation across residential and commercial valuation services.

"Modernization isn't about replacing professionals, it's about enabling them to deliver more value," said Chris Knight, Chief Executive Officer at Opteon. "By bringing EVP into the Opteon family, we further accelerate our strategy of combining the best people with the best technology to deliver faster cycle times, higher quality, and a better experience for lenders, appraisers, and consumers."

By joining forces with EVP, Opteon builds on its established appraisal management expertise, welcoming additional technology-forward talent and deep client partnerships. With a shared vision for the future of the appraisal industry, the combined businesses will continue to offer customers scalable platforms and a national network of expert appraisers that deliver quality, speed, and regulatory compliance across the valuation lifecycle.

"EVP has always focused on doing the fundamentals exceptionally well and enabling our people and clients with leading technology that delivers best in market service" said Drew Watson, former Principal at EVP. "Over the years as appraisal modernization has accelerated, we have considered many options. We know we have the right partner in Opteon that shares our vision, values and purpose and that together we will keep our customer promise to deliver that future."

"Our U.S. team is energized about this opportunity to expand our depth and capability," said Lee Trice, Managing Director, Opteon U.S. "We're uniting strong leadership and appraisal expertise with Opteon's global innovation responsibly and in partnership with clients, appraisers, and regulators."

About Opteon

Opteon is an international provider of valuation, advisory, and property services, delivering technology‑enabled solutions that reduce time, increase quality, and minimize errors. Founded in 2005, Opteon is recognized as the largest independent valuation professional services firm in Australia and New Zealand and continues to expand its presence in the United States. www.opteonsolutions.com/us

