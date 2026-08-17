The AI platform for marketing was recognized in an independent research firm's Q3 2026 evaluation

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the AI platform for marketing, today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Experience Optimization Solutions, Q3 2026. Optimizely was also named a Customer Favorite in the evaluation, a distinction recognized based on outstanding customer feedback among the evaluated vendors.

Optimizely Named a Leader and a Customer Favorite in Experience Optimization Solutions by Leading Independent Research Firm

According to the report, "Optimizely's vision is clearly focused on AI with a redefinition of the EO experience layers, including agentic experience beyond customer and marketing." It also noted that Optimizely's "pace of innovation is evidenced by recent releases like Opal AI, its agentic orchestration layer," and that the vendor "excels in experimentation." Optimizely received the highest scores possible in the vision, innovation, roadmap, and partner ecosystem criteria. Optimizely also earned the highest score possible in the generative AI, agentic AI, web experimentation, and feature experimentation criteria.

"Agents are moving from generating ideas to taking action, and that only works if they understand your goals, your data, your brand, and what's worked before," said Rupali Jain, Chief Product Officer at Optimizely. "Optimizely's AI doesn't just suggest experiments, it runs them with the judgment of someone who already knows your business. To us, being recognized as both a Leader and a Customer Favorite proves customers are ready to hand agents real responsibility, and that our AI has earned it."

The report also mentioned Opal AI's role in helping users create experiments without coding skills, accelerate time to value and improve experiment quality. Forrester's report noted that Optimizely's broad set of implementation options, combined with its warehouse-native architecture, enables it to address a wide spectrum of business and technical EO use cases while "Tight integration of EO products with Optimizely Data Platform helps customers power segments to deliver more-targeted EO campaigns." Customers also described Opal AI as a "game changer" and praised the quality of Optimizely's support.

The placement adds to a run of 2026 analyst recognitions for Optimizely, including being named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms for the ninth consecutive year, a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Personalization Engines for the second consecutive year, and a Specialist in the June 2026 Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for AI Agents for Marketing – Established Vendors .

To read the full Forrester Wave™ report, visit: https://www.optimizely.com/field-notes/guides/forrester-wave-experience-optimization-solutions

Forrester disclaimer

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such research publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms, Jeff Cohen, Rene Cizio, Jess Walker, 9 April 2026.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines, Penny Gillespie, Jason Daigler, Michael Ro, Ross Cosner, 3 February 2026.

Gartner, Emerging Market Quadrant for AI Agents for Marketing, Nicole Greene, Lizzy Foo Kune, Adam Sarner, 5 June 2026.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Optimizely

Optimizely is the AI platform for marketing, built for the experience-makers who shape how brands show up in the world. Bringing together content management, content marketing, experimentation, commerce, personalization, and analytics into a single platform, Optimizely gives marketers the freedom to create, customers the experiences they remember, and AI agents the content they come looking for. With Optimizely, you're free to grow. Learn more at optimizely.com.

Optimizely is the trademark of Optimizely North America Inc., and is registered (or registrations are pending) in the US, EU, UK and other countries. All third-party trademarks cited are the property of their respective owners and are used only for reference purposes.

SOURCE Optimizely