Optimus Energy Solutions Acquires South Carolina EV Fast-Charging Network

ORLANDO, Fla., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimus Energy Solutions (OES) has acquired and will continue operating a major electric vehicle fast-charging network in South Carolina. Originally developed through a Duke Energy pilot program approved by the South Carolina Public Service Commission, the network includes 52 DC fast charging stations across 26 locations throughout South Carolina. Many of these charging stations serve rural communities and are located along major travel corridors. As Duke Energy's pilot program reached its planned conclusion, OES stepped in to preserve the infrastructure through private ownership and long-term operation.

Two DC fast EV charging stations owned and operated by Optimus Energy Solutions provide convenient EV charging on the Wofford College campus in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Over a 2-week transition process, the stations were migrated to the ChargePoint® network to improve visibility and accessibility for EV drivers. OES says it plans to operate and maintain the network for decades to come as EV adoption continues to grow throughout the Southeast. South Carolina has over 20,000 registered EV's on the road today.

"We are dedicated to expanding and maintaining the US's critical energy infrastructure. This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to and long-term investment in EV charging access," said Ben Pauluhn, President of Optimus Energy Solutions. "These stations provide critical charging access across South Carolina, particularly in rural areas where reliable infrastructure is essential for EV drivers."

The acquisition reflects Optimus Energy Solutions' broader focus on expanding access to EV charging infrastructure and energy production throughout the Southeast United States. Headquartered in Central Florida, Optimus Energy Solutions has spent nearly a decade building and supporting EV charging and renewable energy projects across Florida, Georgia, Virginia, Alabama, and the Carolinas. The company brings extensive regional experience to the long-term operation and maintenance of critical charging infrastructure.

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About Optimus Energy Solutions:

Based in Central, FL, Optimus Energy Solutions was founded to make renewable energy and EV charging accessible to individuals and businesses throughout Florida and the Southeast. The company specializes in EV charging solutions with an emphasis on long-term maintenance and up-time. They also specialize in commercial, municipal, and residential solar PV solution. For more information, please visit OptimusEnergySolutions.com

SOURCE Optimus Energy Solutions