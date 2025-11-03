Optimus Energy Solutions and YUM! Brands Partner to bring EV Charging to new Saucy™ Branded Locations

First Charging Location Coming to Saucy in Central Florida

MT. DORA, Fla., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Soon, you'll be able to charge as you enjoy your Chicken Tendies.

Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM), the parent company of KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and the new Saucy Brand, and Optimus Energy Solutions have partnered to provide DC Fast EV Charging at Saucy locations.

"With current fast charging technology, restaurants like those managed by Yum! Brands are perfect to offer EV charging," says Ben Pauluhn, president & founder, Optimus Energy Solutions. "It takes about 20-30 minutes to charge most electric vehicles with a fast charger, matching the approximate time spent in a Yum! Brand restaurant."

The ChargePoint chargers will be best-in-class, offering EV Charging compatible with 100% of electric vehicles on the market today.

The first chargers are scheduled to be installed in Central Florida in 2025 with stations being deployed nationwide over the coming years.

For more information, please contact Alan Byrd, Alan Byrd & Associates, 407-415-8470, [email protected]

About Optimus Energy Solutions. Based in Mount Dora, FL, north of Orlando, Optimus Energy Solutions was founded to make renewable energy and EV charging accessible to individuals and businesses throughout Florida and the Southeast. The company specializes in EV charging solutions with an emphasis on long-term maintenance and up-time. They also specialize in commercial, municipal, and residential solar PV (Photovoltaic) solutions, with an emphasis on long-term system operation and investor satisfaction over the warranty life of all systems. For more information, please visit OptimusEnergySolutions.com

SOURCE Optimus Energy Solutions