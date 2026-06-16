OptiSigns launches Unified Device Management for meeting rooms

The new platform runs digital signage on idle meeting-room displays. It also manages Zoom, Teams, Webex, and Google Meet rooms from one place.

HOUSTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiSigns, a digital signage company powering more than 200,000 screens worldwide, has launched Unified Device Management. The platform puts conference room digital signage on meeting-room screens between meetings. It also manages a company's Zoom Rooms, Microsoft Teams Rooms, Cisco Webex, and Google Meet systems from one console.

OptiSigns Device Management

Astute Analytics counted about 3.1 million rooms with native video systems in 2024, and Microsoft reports more than one million Teams Rooms. Many of these rooms sit empty between meetings, even though their displays are among the largest and most visible screens in the office.

Room management is also fragmented. Teams often have to switch between Zoom Web Portal, Microsoft Teams admin center, Cisco Control Hub, and Google Admin console to understand room status, screen content, and device health.

OptiSigns Unified Device Management brings it all together.

Idle room screens become digital signs. The signage clears the moment a meeting starts. No apps need to be installed on the device. Customers pay only for the rooms you turn on.

The new Unified Device Platform works with the most common meeting room services, including Zoom Rooms, Microsoft Teams Rooms, Cisco Webex, and Google Meet. All are managed from a single list, where customers can check health, change settings, or restart their rooms. Rooms can be grouped into fleets, where screens can be configured to display numerous other apps, including Power BI, Google Slides, Tableau, and over 100 more.

Now a company can run an all-hands countdown across every room in the morning, switch lobby rooms to visitor welcomes throughout the day, and show live sales dashboards on the floor. Each screen clears the moment a meeting starts.

Unified Device Management is available today on OptiSigns Standard plans and above. A free trial is offered, and signage is billed per active room.

About OptiSigns

OptiSigns is a Houston, Texas–based digital signage and device-management company. It helps more than 35,000 businesses run content across over 200,000 screens worldwide. Plans start at $10 per screen per month, and OptiSigns runs on most displays, players, and now meeting room systems. More at optisigns.com.

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SOURCE OptiSigns