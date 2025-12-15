OptiPrime Launches OptiDev.ai, Aims to Bring Vibe Coding to Businesses and Enterprises

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiPrime, parent brand of OptiSigns — a B2B SaaS focused on digital signage trusted by over 36,000 companies — today announced the launch of OptiDev ( optidev.ai ), a new AI-first application building platform that helps businesses accelerate development and bring their AI-generated applications into real business use. AI has made it easier than ever to create prototypes, but transforming them into applications ready for business use remains a real challenge. OptiDev was created with this vision in mind.

Drawing on OptiPrime's experience in designing and operating secure, scalable platform-as-a-service environments for tens of thousands of customers, OptiDev is built on engineering principles aligned with business needs, while maintaining the speed and accessibility that AI enables.

The Business Challenge: Closing the Gap Between AI Code and Business-Ready Applications

Despite rapid progress in AI-generated code, businesses still face obstacles turning them into useful apps:

OptiDev helps users move beyond prototypes by giving them the tools and environment to turn AI-generated ideas into applications that support real business use.

Introducing OptiDev: Turning Ideas into Business-Ready Apps

OptiDev combines the speed of AI with a flexible development environment built to help teams turn ideas into applications ready for business use. Key features include:

Prompt Library and Templates: Jump-start your ideas quickly with ready-to-go templates and simple guides on how to use them. You'll not only build an app but also ramp up quickly on how to work with the platform and AI Agent. Examples include: Car dealership marketer: Promotion kiosk app for this month's featured car. Small business owner: Transform and redesign your current website to a modern look. Startup product managers: Stripe subscription and new trial feeds. Engineering team: Dashboard monitoring AI token usage for your team and apps.

Jump-start your ideas quickly with ready-to-go templates and simple guides on how to use them. You'll not only build an app but also ramp up quickly on how to work with the platform and AI Agent. Examples include: Flexible Building Modes: AI Agent Mode: Build and modify your apps just by chatting — usually, this should get you most of the way there. Visual Editor: Fine-grained editing with click & drag, no code required. Code Editor: For power users and developers, you have full control of your code.

Technically Optimized: Your app is not generated from scratch by AI but built on templates optimized for performance, security, and scalability.

Your app is not generated from scratch by AI but built on templates optimized for performance, security, and scalability. Collaborate before launch: Share drafts with colleagues for review and feedback.

Share drafts with colleagues for review and feedback. Publish with one click: Deploy apps instantly without managing servers.

Deploy apps instantly without managing servers. OptiDev Cloud: Hosted backend that includes Database, Auth, File Storage, and API Backend with Functions — for your integration to Stripe, Shopify, databases, APIs, etc.

Securely Display Your Dashboard and Business Info on OptiSigns Digital Signage Screens

One of the most common challenges we hear from customers is the lack of a secure, practical way to display KPI dashboards and business information on TV screens. For businesses using Power BI and other BI tools, OptiSigns already provides secure integrations for displaying dashboards on screens. However, many teams are not built around BI platforms or find dashboards difficult to maintain over time, especially when key data is spread across multiple systems.

As a result, businesses commonly face challenges such as:

Business-critical information locked inside SaaS platforms, enterprise applications, and databases

Significant effort required to repurpose and reformat reports for TV-based displays

Authentication and security timeouts that prevent unattended, always-on viewing

No simple way to present a focused set of KPIs from multiple sources, intentionally selected and shown with business context

OptiDev is designed to work seamlessly with OptiSigns Digital Signage to address these challenges:

Secure integration between the two platforms ensures KPIs and business information are displayed only on authorized screens

AI agents connect using read-only API keys or database access, reducing risk compared to building custom applications

AI enables intelligent data analysis and automated creation of screen-ready dashboards

Quickly connect APIs and generate polished dashboards from XML and JSON feeds, Stripe, Shopify, BigQuery, Microsoft SharePoint, and more, ready for display on TVs

Tech and AI startups are already using OptiDev to display real-time operational and product metrics on TVs across their teams, including:

AI token usage metrics

usage metrics Usage data from AI coding assistants like Claude Code and Cursor across engineering teams

Product sign-ups and core product KPIs

DevOps, reliability, and security metrics from tools like Grafana and Splunk

Displaying these metrics on screens helps teams stay aligned on goals and maintain focus on key priorities. Beyond dashboards, operational teams are using OptiDev to build live applications that support frontline work directly. Manufacturing and logistics organizations have begun creating apps for real-time production tracking, shift handoff displays, and visual work instructions—displayed on screens at the line, replacing manual spreadsheets with reliable, always-current information.

Because these applications can be built and modified by operations teams themselves, organizations can move faster and act on insights. When a new metric needs to be tracked or a display needs adjustment, teams can make the change themselves, keeping information accurate and relevant without slowing execution.

Built with Enterprise in Mind

As the OptiDev platform grows, it is built on a foundation that reflects what enterprises need for dependable, scalable applications:

SAML SSO for centralized authentication, which works with Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, Google Workspace, and other major SAML providers

Fully SOC 2 compliant to meet strict data security standards

Data residency options to support regional regulations

Scalable infrastructure managed by Oracle Cloud and Amazon AWS

These capabilities reflect OptiPrime's long-standing experience running secure, reliable B2B SaaS infrastructure at scale. OptiDev builds on that foundation, giving organizations a platform geared toward taking AI-generated applications from prototypes into tools that support real-world workflows.

Availability

OptiDev.ai is available today.

Try it now at optidev.ai

About OptiPrime

OptiPrime is a Houston-based B2B software company that builds tools helping businesses communicate, operate, and grow. Its flagship product, OptiSigns , is a digital signage platform serving more than 36,000 customers worldwide. The OptiPrime portfolio also includes OptiSound , a business music platform, and OptiDev , an AI-powered application builder.

Learn more at optiprime.com .

SOURCE OptiSigns