Optiv Introduces Agentic Security Operations, Redefining Managed Security Services with the Power of Google Security Operations and Extensive Wiz Integration

An evolution of MDR, Optiv's advanced managed service combines agentic AI, exposure management and practitioner expertise to help enterprises manage risk and leapfrog security maturity in the AI Era

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv, the world's largest pure-play cybersecurity company, today announced Optiv Agentic Security Operations (formerly Optiv MDR), a breakthrough managed security operations model that unites disparate security tooling, detection and response, agentic AI and Optiv practitioner expertise to help organizations manage cyber risk.

This allows Optiv to deliver an end-to-end service that does more than detection and response, enabling a complete, proactive response to security threats before a threat is detected — all with the trusted power of Google Security Operations and Wiz.

As AI accelerates the speed and sophistication of cyberattacks, traditional Managed Security Service models are struggling to keep pace. Utilizing the power of Google Security Operations and Google Threat Intelligence to detect, investigate and respond to threats at Google speed and scale, while leveraging the expertise of Wiz, Optiv Agentic Security Operations evolves our managed security services into a modern, AI-powered security operations model that can continuously evaluate, prioritize and remediate risk before it can be exploited.

Central to the model is the deep integration with Wiz. Wiz Cloud continuously identifies and prioritizes cloud exposures, misconfigurations and attack paths. Wiz Code assesses critical risks across code and CI/CD, and Wiz Defend delivers real-time cloud detection and response. Together, they bring exposure and runtime context into a single console and directly into Optiv's agentic workflows, giving Optiv practitioners and AI agents a unified view of every asset, exposure and business impact. This enables Optiv to fully remediate risks across the full threat lifecycle.

With Optiv Agentic Security Operations, clients can:

Continuously identify, prioritize and remediate cloud exposures with Wiz Cloud before attackers can exploit them

Reduce manual security operations center (SOC) workloads with AI-assisted triage and automation

Improve detection quality with connected telemetry and tuned content

Accelerate investigations with alerts enriched by unified exposure, identity and threat context from Wiz Cloud and Wiz Defend

Enable faster, coordinated response and remediation across integrated security technologies

Strengthen SOC maturity through ongoing practitioner-led optimization

"When organizations can identify risk earlier and respond faster, security becomes a business enabler," said Kathryn Hall, Optiv's senior vice president of services. "Optiv Agentic Security Operations represents the next evolution of managed security services, combining the strength of our Google Security Operations and Wiz collaboration with AI, automation and human expertise to help clients proactively reduce cyber risk and continuously strengthen their security posture."

"Our work with Optiv is about turning advanced technology into immediate business value. By combining Google Security Operations and Wiz into a single managed offering, we are making it seamless for enterprises to scale their defenses and confidently navigate the AI era," said David Smith, head of global channels and programs, Google Cloud

Rather than simply responding to alerts, Optiv Agentic Security Operations leverages agentic AI to review alerts and proactively bring forward risk across the environment. Optiv experts conduct follow-on investigations and surface actionable insights across security environments. Optiv practitioners remain central to the process, providing expert validation and response guidance while continuously evaluating and remediating surfaced risks.

The result is a more connected and intelligent security operations program that reduces manual effort, improves visibility across disparate security tools and enables organizations to respond to threats with greater speed and confidence. For enterprises at every stage of security maturity, the model is designed to compress years of incremental capability building. As a result, organizations can leapfrog to a proactive, AI-ready security operations posture.

"Optiv plays a key role in our partner ecosystem, helping organizations deploy and maximize the value of Wiz across their cloud environments. By expanding our collaboration alongside Google Cloud, we're bringing the power of Wiz and Google Security Operations directly into Optiv's agentic workflows. Together, we're helping customers reduce risk and innovate at the speed of the AI era," said Andy Ritchie, head of worldwide channels and alliances, Wiz.

"AI is fundamentally changing the speed of cyber conflict, giving attackers unprecedented scale and velocity," said Ben Spencer, product director, Optiv. "Organizations need security operations that can move just as quickly and see risk the way attackers do, from initial exposure all the way through remediation. Our evolved service empowers organizations to move beyond reactive alert monitoring to a connected, continuously improving security operations program that accelerates response while keeping experienced security practitioners in control."

Optiv at Black Hat 2026

Optiv is exhibiting at Black Hat 2026 this week at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. To learn more about Optiv Agentic Security Operations, visit Booth #2448.

For the latest news and updates from Optiv, visit https://www.optiv.com/newsroom.

About Optiv Security: Secure greatness.®

Optiv is the world's largest pure-play cybersecurity company. With unmatched technology partnerships and deep technical expertise, Optiv securely enables the AI era for more than 6,000 clients. From financial services and health care, to government, energy and retail, organizations trust Optiv to advise, deploy and operate cybersecurity programs that reduce risk and deliver real results. Learn why Optiv is the most trusted brand in cyber at optiv.com.

More Ways to Engage:

Follow Optiv on LinkedIn

Subscribe to the Cyber Landscape Newsletter

Explore Insights and Blogs

View our Newsroom

SOURCE Optiv Security Inc.