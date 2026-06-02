Optiv Sells Advisory, Consulting and Transformation (ACT) Business to Vobis Ventures, Establishing Exclusive Services Partnership

ACT becomes foundation of Vobis Ventures' cybersecurity services business for the agentic AI era

DENVER and CAPE CORAL, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv, the world's largest pure-play cybersecurity company, today announced the sale of its advisory, consulting and transformation (ACT) project-based services business to Vobis Ventures, a global technology investment firm focused on next-generation technologies, with AI-native cybersecurity as its priority investment theme. The deal officially closed June 1, 2026.

The Vobis Ventures-backed ACT business will initially operate under the name Optiv Consulting [formerly part of Optiv Security]. As Optiv's new priority services partner for the next year, Vobis Ventures will leverage ACT as the foundation of its cybersecurity services business with the capital to grow and scale to new levels.

As the most trusted name in cyber, Optiv will continue to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs for more than 6,000 clients across every major industry, now with ACT services delivered through Vobis Ventures-backed Optiv Consulting as an exclusive partner. Optiv's managed services and staff augmentation will remain in-house.

"We went to great lengths to find the ideal partner, a true unicorn, with a commitment to client excellence and innovation," said Optiv CEO Kevin Lynch. "Partnering with Vobis Ventures enables us to continue serving clients with the same world-class resource base, while reinvesting back in the business to further accelerate strategic priorities and fuel growth."

Industry veteran Anup Kumar, Operations Executive Partner at Vobis Ventures, is stepping in as CEO of the Optiv Consulting business, where he will focus on driving growth and establishing the firm as a trusted partner for enterprises deploying agentic AI with built-in governance at scale.

"Security must evolve from protecting systems to governing autonomous AI agents and that shift is already underway," said Kumar. "Our acquisition of Optiv Consulting provides an immediate foundation for that transformation, bringing together more than 800 enterprise clients and a global team of nearly 500 consultants and forward-deployed security engineers. Combined with our AI Security and Governance Center of Excellence and continued investment in people and innovation, we are building a long-term, category-defining cybersecurity brand that enterprises trust to deploy autonomous AI securely at scale and stay ahead of every threat."

Barclays acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Optiv on the transaction.

About Optiv Security: Secure greatness.®

Optiv is the world's largest pure-play cybersecurity company. With unmatched technology partnerships and deep technical expertise, Optiv securely enables the AI era for more than 6,000 clients. From financial services and health care, to government, energy and retail, organizations trust Optiv to advise, deploy and operate cybersecurity programs that reduce risk and deliver real results. Learn why Optiv is the most trusted brand in cyber at optiv.com.

More Ways to Engage:

Follow Optiv on LinkedIn

Subscribe to the Cyber Landscape Newsletter

Explore Insights and Blogs

View our Newsroom

About Vobis Ventures: Invest in NextTM

Vobis Ventures is a global technology investment firm focused on next-generation technologies, with cybersecurity as its priority investment category. Led by serial entrepreneurs and industry veterans, Vobis operates at the intersection of capital, strategy and deep domain expertise defining how global enterprises secure and govern technology, Artificial Intelligence and the road to superintelligence. For more information, visit www.vobisventures.com.

More Ways to Engage:

Follow Vobis Ventures on LinkedIn

Follow Optiv Consulting on LinkedIn

Explore Insights

View our Newsroom

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable law. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Optiv undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Optiv Security Inc.