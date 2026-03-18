Optoma Expands Award Winning ProScene All-in-One dvLED Series with new 108" FHDC108

Offering three sizes - FHDC108 (108"), FHDC135 (135") and FHDC163 (163") reaffirms Optoma's ongoing portfolio strength

FREMONT, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma Technology, a leader in cutting-edge visual solutions, is excited to expand the ProScene All-in-One (AIO) dvLED Flip-chip COB (Chip on Board) Series with the new FHDC108 (108"), awarded "Best of Show" at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026 by Installation Magazine. Optoma's FHDC108 complements the ProScene AIO dvLED Series featuring the FHDC163 (163") and FHDC135 (135") which was awarded "2025 Best of Show" by Digital Signage Magazine at InfoComm and Installation Magazine at ISE.

Optoma's ProScene AIO dvLED Flip-chip COB Displays

Combining breath-taking image quality, superior durability and seamless integration, Optoma's ProScene AIO dvLED Series offers a quick installation solution without the hassle of complex cabinet configurations for high-performance applications in corporate, enterprise, education, house of worship and retail environments.

Unparalleled Visual Performance

Featuring advanced Flip-chip (COB) Chip on Board LED technology, Optoma's ProScene AIO dvLED Series delivers stunning, lifelike visuals producing 700 Nits of brightness and enhancing light efficiency for cooler operations, ensuring consistent performance and longevity even in brightly lit environments. Flip-Chip COB LED technology creates a seamless display surface while enhancing durability and energy efficiency, resulting in deeper black levels and wider viewing angles. Vivid, lifelike colors are achieved with a wide color gamut of DCI-P3 and Rec.709. With a very narrow pixel pitch ranging from 1.25mm (FHDC108),1.56mm (FHDC135) and 1.8mm (FHDC163) and high 3840Hz refresh rates, the ProScene AIO dvLED Series ensures smooth motion, eliminating screen tearing and flickering for an ultra-clear viewing experience.

Effortless Installation

Optoma's ProScene AIO dvLED Series arrive with pre-calibrated tiles, pre-assembled lightweight columns and one single power cord* that eliminate the hassle of complex cabinet configurations while reducing installation time from days to hours and provide easy front-access for hassle-free maintenance.

Designed to Last

Beyond its exceptional visual performance, the innovative Flip-chip LED architecture maximizes brightness, enhancing both light efficiency and heat dissipation while Chip On Board (COB) technology delivers durability. The individual COB LEDs are fully encapsulated, strengthening them against detachment or breakage if the display is bumped. Ensuring reliability even in high-traffic environments, the ProScene AIO dvLED Series reduces power consumption by 40% compared to traditional SMD dvLEDs, making the Series a sustainable choice and the tiles are IP65 certified to withstand exposure to dust and water splashes.

Personalized Experience

A built-in Android operating system with 64GB of storage and pre-installed apps with personalized options helps simplify setup, empowering administrators to add their own imagery for branding and ambiance, set custom display settings, and more.

Rich Audio

Unlike complex dvLED video walls, ProScene AIO dvLED displays feature built-in 120W speakers (FHDC163 and FHDC135) and 60W (FHDC108), delivering immersive sound for presentations, lectures or digital signage media.

Expand the Display

Integration with the Optoma HQScene200 controller extends functionality such as PIP/PBP, splicing, Display Share and File Manager apps and 4K scaling for greater flexibility in display applications. Users can connect up to four sources for picture-in-picture and video conferencing, enhancing collaboration. In addition, the HQScene200 enables a larger visual experience by seamlessly combining two displays into a single, unified dvLED display.

Value Added Software Solutions

Optoma's ProScene AIO dvLED Series is compatible with Optoma Management Suite Cloud (OMSC) an intuitive remote display management solution to monitor, diagnose and control operations, using a cloud-based application. Remotely broadcast content including alerts, schedule digital signage, power on/off and more.

Peace of Mind

Optoma offers a three year limited warranty along with extended care and warranty programs.

To learn more, visit: www.optomausa.com/led-displays

* 110v power design requires at least a 15A dedicated circuit to power the 108" and 135" AIO dvLED at full brightness. 200v ~ 240v power required for full brightness with FHDC163—500 nits max brightness @110v.

About Optoma Technology, Inc.

Optoma combines cutting-edge technology and innovation to deliver remarkable visual display products designed to connect audiences with engaging video experiences. From the company's ProScene projectors to its Creative Touch interactive, Professional LCD and dvLED displays, Optoma's suite of products can meet the demands of nearly any professional environment, including conference rooms and classrooms, digital signage, corporate, houses of worship, retail, simulation environments and control rooms. Optoma Technology is the U.S. headquarters for The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters also in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit optomausa.com.

SOURCE Optoma Technology