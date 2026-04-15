Optoma Debuts HCPro-5400 4K UHD Triple Laser Professional Home Cinema Projector

IMAX Enhanced is the only way to experience IMAX's picture, sound and scale outside of the theater and feel every heart pounding moment with IMAX Enhanced sound by DTS. Plus, with Dolby Vision optimizing each frame of content, the HCPro-5400 brings the big-screen experience home with remarkable brightness, contrast, and color – replicating the same image quality of Dolby Cinema in theaters. For greater visual detail and depth, HDR10+ enhances content for improved dynamic range and color precision combined with 96% BT.2020 color gamut and up to 98% DCI-P3 coverage to ensure accurate and lifelike colors.

To meet the needs of the ultimate film and TV enthusiasts, the HCPro-5400 features FILMMAKER MODE ensuring every scene is shown as originally envisioned by preserving the director's creative intent, aspect ratio, color temperature, and frame rate, delivering an authentic cinematic experience as the filmmaker intended.

Experience Optoma's Visual Enhancement with PureEngine™ Ultra, expertly crafted by Optoma's color specialists, which enhances color saturation, luminance, detail, and contrast. PureMotion advanced frame interpolation technology and motion control processing work together to eliminate blurring and image judder for smooth, crystal-clear visuals even during fast-paced action.

The HCPro-5400 completes the home cinema experience with Dolby Atmos passthrough via eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel) providing multidimensional sound from an external soundbar or AVR, and stunning 3D sound format support, bringing theater-like audio directly to the home. The HCPro-5400 received WiSA SoundSend certification for seamless compatibility with the award-winning WiSA SoundSend wireless audio transmitter to enjoy wireless, high-fidelity sound and connection to WiSA-compatible speakers (not included).

Offering 4K UHD triple laser projection and instant startup and shutdown eliminates the need for lamp replacement. For simple installation, the HCPro-5400 features motorized lens control, including, easy-to-use geometric correction, 1.6x zoom, vertical and horizontal lens shift, and 360-degree freedom for hassle-free set-up from any angle, in any space.

With five ISF modes, Optoma's HCPro-5400 is calibration-ready. Experienced customers and calibrators can adjust the projector's image quality using 11-point RGB White Balance, CMS (Color Management System), and RGB Gain/Bias for an optimal viewing experience in various lighting conditions.

The HCPro-5400 is available for an estimated street price of $7,999 and can be purchased at B&H Photo Video https://www.bhphotovideo.comHCPro5400.

For more information, please visit: https://www.optomausa.com/product/hcpro-5400

Optoma HCPro-5400 key features include:

Resolution: 3840x2160

Brightness: 5,000 lumens**

Contrast ratio: 4,500,000:1

Picture Modes: Vivid, HDR, HLG, Cinema, Game, Reference, WCG, Bright, Dolby Vision (bright, dark, vivid, cinema), HDR10+, Golf Sim., Al-PQ, 3D, FILMMAKER MODE, IMAX Enhanced, ISF (day, night, HDR-day, HDR-night, 3D

PureEngine Ultra: PureColor, PureContrast, PureLight, PureMotion, PureDetail

Light source: Triple RGB Laser, up to 30,000 hours of maintenance free operation (Eco Mode)

Throw Ratio: 1.25:1 – 2.0:1

Noise level: Up to 28dB max (Bright Mode)

Image Size: Up to 300"

Zoom / Lens Shift: 1.6x Motorized zoom (V+/-55%, H+/-25%)

I/Os: HDMI 2.0x2; HDMI 2.1x1, USB-A x 3, 12V trigger x 2, S/PDIF x 1, RJ45 LAN port x1, RS232, 3D sync x 1, Audio out x 1

DLP is a registered trademark of Texas Instruments.

FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of the UHD Alliance, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Other third-party names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

*Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census Q32025

** Brightness measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

About Optoma Technology, Inc.

Optoma combines cutting-edge technology and innovation to deliver remarkable visual display products designed to connect audiences with engaging video experiences. From the company's award winning projectors to its Creative Touch interactive and dvLED displays, Optoma's suite of products can meet the demands of nearly any home or professional environment, including conference rooms and classrooms, digital signage, corporate, houses of worship, retail, simulation environments and control rooms. Optoma Technology is the U.S. headquarters for The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters also in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit optomausa.com.

SOURCE Optoma Technology