Optoma Expands ProScene Series 4K UHD+ WQUXGA Laser Projectors With the ZK1000

FREMONT, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma Technology, a leader in cutting-edge visual display solutions, is excited to announce the new ZK1000 4K UHD+ WQUXGA interchangeable lens laser projector, adding to its line of high brightness ProScene Series, Optoma's ZK1120 and ZK1320 awarded "InfoComm 2025 Best of Show," by ProjectorCentral, Sound & Video Contractor and AV Technology. Optoma's ProScene Series 4K UHD+ WQUXGA laser projectors are designed to meet the demand for high brightness products offering easy installation with an available ultra-short throw lens, for any large venue, immersive, rental and staging, corporate, and education environment.

Optoma's ZK1000

Experience a more immersive and lifelike viewing experience with the ZK1000, ZK1120 and ZK1320 projectors delivering 10,000, 11,000 and 13,500 lumens* of brightness respectively featuring WQUXGA resolution (3840 x 2400) providing a larger array area and 9.2 million pixels. Enjoy dynamic visuals with high resolution, high pixel density, high contrast ratio, accurate color reproduction with flexible installation features.

Utilizing Texas Instruments' 0.8" HEP (High Efficiency Pixel) DLP® DMD, Optoma's ProScene Series 4K UHD+ laser projectors provide improved refresh rate and color, enhanced contrast, and a greater tilt angle to reflect the light resulting in better blacks.

Boasting a unique lens design and impressive features, combined with its compact size, and lighter in weight compared to other projectors in this category at approximately 37lbs, without the lens, the ZK1320, ZK1120 and ZK1000 are perfect solutions for any large venue, immersive or entertainment scenario, consistently bringing stunning imagery and captivating content to life. Furthermore, these projectors are virtually maintenance free with 30,000 hours in Eco mode, thereby, reducing power consumption and total cost of ownership.

For business and commercial environment scenarios, Optoma's ProScene Series 4K UHD+ WQUXGA laser projectors are the perfect direct replacement solutions for retrofit installations offering a higher resolution with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Offering nine different lens options, ranging from 0.34 – 8.64 with full motorized lens-shift, zoom and focus, these projectors are easy to install and ideal for the 10,000+ lumens brightness segment. The optional BX-CTA28 ultra short throw lens is perfect for constrained spaces in immersive and museums, rear projection display areas and multi-screen projection applications. In height-restricted areas and with aesthetic in mind, the BX-CTA28 zero offset front facing snorkel lens design is perfect for challenging blending applications in tight spaces keeping the projector hidden above the ceiling.

To ensure the show goes on without a hitch and enhance any visual lighting design, these projectors feature Art-Net™, a communication protocol for lighting control to enable seamless integration within staging setups where lights, gobo spotlights, and projection can all be synchronized together. This allows easier installation with fewer cables and saves time.

As a convenient, added solution, Optoma's ProScene projectors are compatible with the Optoma Management Suite Cloud (OMSC), an intuitive display management software solution that streamlines operations for IT technicians and administrators. With OMSC, users can easily monitor, diagnose, and control multiple audio-visual displays, in real-time from a single platform and location – either locally or remote.

Optoma's ProScene Series are available at leading distributors and resellers for estimated street prices; ZK1000 at $14,999, ZK1120 at $17,999 and ZK1320 at $22,999 in the United States.

To learn more, visit: https://www.optomausa.com/product/proscene-zk1320, https://www.optomausa.com/product/proscene-zk1120, and https://www.optomausa.com/product/proscene-zk1000.

DLP is a registered trademark of Texas Instruments

Art-Net Designed by and Copyright Artistic License Engineering Ltd.

*Lumens of brightness measured in accordance with ISO 21118

About Optoma Technology, Inc.

Optoma combines cutting-edge technology and innovation to deliver remarkable visual display products designed to connect audiences with engaging video experiences. From the company's ProScene projectors to its Creative Touch interactive, Professional LCD and LED displays, Optoma's suite of products can meet the demands of nearly any professional environment, including conference rooms and classrooms, digital signage, corporate, houses of worship, retail, simulation environments and control rooms. Optoma Technology is the U.S. headquarters for The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters also in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit optomausa.com.

SOURCE Optoma Technology