Optoma Unveils Revolutionary 130" All-In-One QUAD LED Display at InfoComm

The fully optimized 1080p QUAD LED display provides an impressive 130" (114.9" x 65.3") of stunning visuals, and 4K input for rich colors and incredible detail. The innovative LED display comes pre-calibrated out-of-the-box, removing the hassle of managing software and the various associated files, while ensuring the image is optimized for immediate use – whether in a boardroom, house of worship, retail or hospitality environment, or for digital signage.

Unique to the market, the QUAD LED display boasts a 4-in-1 Surface Mount Diode layout, with the LED diodes, allowing for a smoother screen surface, and a 170-degree horizontal and vertical wide-viewing angle. The display can also be easily controlled by using Optoma's Control Q application from a smart phone or tablet.

"Providing visual display solutions for nearly every vertical ProAV application, the addition of our Optoma QUAD LED display provides an alternative option for installers looking to solve for a variety of installation environments, including settings with high ambient lighting," said Brian Soto, head of product management, Optoma Technology. "Adding an all-in-one LED display to our growing line-up of large display products, and with such an innovative design, gives our customers a full variety of Optoma solutions to address their distinct ProAV needs."

The display's built-in HQUltra 4K image processing technology delivers lightning-fast image switching and scaling to maximize the quality of any image source, and automatically scales content to present perfectly. Featuring a 1.5mm pixel pitch, the QUAD LED produces stunning images with richer colors, brighter whites and deeper black levels. An integrated media player eliminates the need for any additional devices traditionally associated with LED solutions. The QUAD LED display is designed to be easy to operate featuring a range of connectivity and control options, including dual HDMI, USB, 3G-SDI, RS232 and HDBaseT. The display also features an ECO friendly <0.5W standby mode, that conforms with ErP regulations and minimizes power consumption, saving on energy costs. Unlike traditional modular LED systems, there is no extensive cabling required: as an all-in-one display, the QUAD LED is cable free and comes with pre-calibrated tiles to simplify the installation process, as well as a built-in image processor, centralized power cage, sender processor and receiver card.

The Optoma FHDQ130 QUAD LED display ships in two easy-to-assemble pieces, and comes with a remote, tile removal tool, wireless USB dongle, three spare LED tiles and wall mount. With the addition of the motorized stand (sold separately), the QUAD LED can be electrically lifted up and down and easily moved from room-to-room, making it an ideal large display candidate for large venues, such as rental and staging, as well as corporate and education environments.

The Optoma QUAD LED won an ISE 2019 Installation Best of Show Award at ISE earlier this year in Amsterdam.

The Optoma FHDQ130 QUAD LED display will be available in July for an estimated street price of $99,999 through Optoma authorized re-sellers. InfoComm attendees can see the Optoma QUAD LED Display in action at the company's InfoComm booth, #3833 at the Orlando Convention Center.

About Optoma Technology

Optoma combines cutting-edge technology and innovation to deliver remarkable visual display products designed to connect audiences with engaging video and audio experiences. From the company's ProScene projectors and Creative Touch interactive flat panel displays, to LED displays, Optoma's suite of products can meet the demands of nearly any professional environment, including conference rooms and classrooms, digital signage, corporate, houses of worship, retail, simulation environments and control rooms. Optoma Technology is the U.S. headquarters for The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters also in Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.optomausa.com.

