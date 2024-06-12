New, powerful Optoma ZK810T and award winning ZK810TST added to DuraCore laser projector family

LAS VEGAS, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma, the No. 1 4K UHD projection and DLP® Laser brand in Americas,* introduced at InfoComm 2024 two new fixed lens, 4K UHD laser projectors designed to bring high brightness, dependability, and cutting-edge image technology to the professional installation market. The Optoma ZK810T and ZK810TST, short throw option, projectors deliver in spades on brightness and accurate color reproduction, along with installation flexibility and lifetime reliability, bringing to life stunning imagery and captivating content. The ZK810TST has been awarded the InfoComm 2024 Best of Show Award by ProjectorCentral.

Optoma Introduces High Brightness, True 4K UHD Fixed Lens Laser Projectors for Professional Installation Environments

Building on the success of the ZU920T and ZU920TST series and continuing to bring innovative solutions to the professional installation market, Optoma's award-winning ZK810TST is a first-of-its-kind and the only 4K UHD fixed lens short throw projector over 7,500 lumens on the market, saving space without sacrificing function. With true 4K resolution, the ZK810 series brings a new level of brightness and color accuracy to professional installations, delivering more immersive and lifelike viewing experiences that engage audiences.

Designed to meet the demand for high brightness products that do not require interchangeable lenses, the ZK810T series offers an easy-to-install fixed, 4K telecentric lens design with full motorized lens-shift and focus. With a unique fixed lens design, small form factor, and affordable price-point, the ZK810T and ZK810TST projectors are ideal choices for any fixed installation scenario. The ZK810TST offers ultimate installation flexibility and is the only 4K short throw projector on the market with a fixed lens at 8,500 lumens.

Engineered with DuraCore laser technology, the ZK810T and ZK810TST projectors feature an airtight, dust resistant IP5X certified optical engine for 24/7 high performance operation capabilities. With a new IR sensor for increased range, along with four-corner correction, and 360-degree and portrait mode, the ZK810 Series provides superior versatility to accommodate even the most complex installations.

An added value, the ZK810 series is compatible with the Optoma Management Suite (OMS)®, an intuitive display management solution that streamlines operations for IT technicians and administrators. With OMS, users can easily monitor, diagnose, and control multiple audio/visual displays, in real-time from a single platform and location – either locally or via the cloud.

"The latest additions to our DuraCore laser projector lineup are tailored to meet the diverse needs of our ProAV clients," said Jeffery Perry, Product Manager at Optoma. "With a focus on delivering strong performances across nearly every ProAV segment, our new 4K ZK810 Series laser projectors offer our end-users a range of reliable display solutions that both simplify installations and elevate the visual experience."

ZK810T and ZK810TST key features:

Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

UHD (3840 x 2160) Brightness: 8,500 lumens*

Contrast ratio: 3,000,000:1

Color: HDR and HLG compatibility

Throw ratio: ZK810T 1.26:1 to 2:1 / ZK810TST: 0.65:1 to 0.75:1

Light Source: DuraCore laser with up to 30,000 hours of operation (Eco mode)

Image size: Up to 300"

Flexible installation features:1.15x zoom (ZK810TST) and 1.6x zoom (ZK810T), 24/7, 360-degree and portrait mode operation, full motorized lens shift and four-corner correction

I/Os: 2x HDMI in/ 1 HDMI out, USB-A, HDBaseT, D Sync in and out, 12V trigger, LAN, RS-232 control and 2x 10W speakers with audio out

The ZK810T and ZK810TST are available for an estimated street price of $10,999 and $13,499, respectively. To learn more, please visit: www.optomausa.com/product/zk810t and https://www.optomausa.com/product/zk810tst

Experience more by visiting Optoma at booth #W1009 at InfoComm 2024 from June 12-14 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Optoma Technology, Inc.

Optoma combines cutting-edge technology and innovation to deliver remarkable visual display products designed to connect audiences with engaging video experiences. From the company's ProScene projectors to its Creative Touch interactive flat panel displays, Optoma's suite of products can meet the demands of nearly any professional environment, including conference rooms and classrooms, digital signage, corporate, houses of worship, retail, simulation environments and control rooms. Optoma Technology is the U.S. headquarters for The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters also in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit optoma.com.

