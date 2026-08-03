Opus Fund Services Discusses Delivering Operational Excellence in the Age of AI

The latest episode of "The Opus Open Kitchen" podcast explores best practices for both client service and operational risk management with two of Opus Fund Services senior leaders

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus Fund Services, a leading global fund administrator, announced a new episode of the "Opus Open Kitchen", an alternative investments industry podcast focused on challenges and opportunities impacting fund managers and investors.

In the recent release, "Delivering Operational Excellence in the Age of AI", host Leo LaForce sits down with Opus' Nikki Coia, Global Head of Client Success, and Robin Chisholm, Regional COO for EMEA, to hear their perspectives and keys to success for scaling both a world-class client service organization and global AI-first operating model:

Playbooks shaped from prior experiences at BlackRock, Morgan Stanley and Nucleus

Integrating hybrid human-agentic teams across functional teams and geographies

The "Brilliant Basics" for delivering predictable reporting cycles and client outcomes

Developing a "risk aware" ethos to manage operationally complex environments

The benefits to Opus of being in Glasgow, a rapidly growing financial services hub

"Thank you to Nikki and Robin for sharing their expert insights for transforming client service and operational models to keep pace with rapid technology advancements and industry change" said LaForce. "Opus is fortunate to have two such experienced industry veterans driving our commitments to deliver the highest client service standards and operational excellence in an AI-first, but very much human, way."

The Opus Open Kitchen podcast brings listeners unique perspectives from special guests at some of the world's leading allocators, capital raisers, consultants, and managers across key themes shaping the alternative investments industry. The latest episode, "Delivering Operational Excellence in the Age of AI", is available now on:

Apple Podcasts:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/operational-excellence-in-the-age-of-ai/id1872499401?i=1000779297693

Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2LtIDIY3Zuk7qIr5yUFT19?si=-rGErCnrSLe4mBNYvT553w

About Opus Fund Services

Opus Fund Services is an award-winning independent global fund administrator currently servicing over 625+ alternative investment managers of all strategies, 1,200+ funds, and 100,000+ investors worldwide. Opus pioneered the use of intelligent automations, solving for the industry challenges and operational risks that traditional administration could not. Opus' industry-first Digital Back Office continues to transform the controls, scale, and transparency available to support the growth of fund managers and investors. For further information visit www.opusfundservices.com and follow Opus on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Leo LaForce, Opus Fund Services: [email protected].

SOURCE Opus Fund Services