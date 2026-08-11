Oracle Adds New Fusion Agentic Applications and AI Agents to Help Organizations Improve Talent Management

Latest AI innovations in Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM help customers accelerate employee development, guide talent decisions, and respond faster to changing business needs

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced new Oracle Fusion Agentic Applications and AI agents for HR to help organizations accelerate workforce development, strengthen internal mobility, and respond to emerging skills needs. The new Fusion Agentic Applications for HR are powered by coordinated teams of specialized AI agents that are outcome-driven, proactive, reasoning-based, and engineered for enterprise execution. Built into Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Fusion Agentic Applications for HR can help make and execute decisions within business processes by securely accessing unified enterprise data, workflows, policies, approval hierarchies, permissions, and transactional context.

"Too many organizations still rely on talent systems that wait for people to identify problems before taking action," said Lewis Thompson, senior vice president of applications development, Oracle. "The new Fusion Agentic Applications and AI agents within Oracle Cloud HCM help organizations adopt a talent agility strategy that continuously connects work, skills, learning, and workforce planning. With this new operating model for talent agility, organizations can keep roles current, guide better development and mobility decisions, and respond to workforce change before it becomes a business challenge."

Running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and built into Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), the new Fusion Agentic Applications and AI agents for HR enable organizations to create a connected talent system that updates workforce plans based on evolving business needs, guides employee development conversations, and coordinates actions around internal mobility. The new Fusion Agentic Applications and AI agents for HR span all areas of talent management and include:

Work Architecture

Job Architect Agent: Helps HR teams accelerate role design, strengthen role consistency, and keep talent models aligned to changing business priorities. This transforms manual role design into an AI-assisted process that defines roles faster and adapts as business needs evolve.

Helps HR teams accelerate role design, strengthen role consistency, and keep talent models aligned to changing business priorities. This transforms manual role design into an AI-assisted process that defines roles faster and adapts as business needs evolve. Intelligent Talent Profiles Agent: Helps HR teams improve internal mobility, strengthen workforce planning, and support employee development. This replaces manually maintained and often outdated talent profiles with continuously updated profiles that use AI to infer skills from connected work-system data.

Helps HR teams improve internal mobility, strengthen workforce planning, and support employee development. This replaces manually maintained and often outdated talent profiles with continuously updated profiles that use AI to infer skills from connected work-system data. Role Guide Generation Agent: Helps HR teams accelerate hiring readiness and improve role consistency. This replaces manual creation of role documentation with AI-assisted generation that helps teams publish job requirements faster.

Learning and Development

Autonomous Content Authoring: Helps learning teams accelerate content development and scale learning production. This transforms content creation from manual authoring to autonomous production that helps teams deliver relevant content faster.

Helps learning teams accelerate content development and scale learning production. This transforms content creation from manual authoring to autonomous production that helps teams deliver relevant content faster. Agentic Courses: Helps learning teams personalize workforce development, accelerate course creation, and increase learner engagement. This moves course development from manual assembly to a more autonomous process that helps teams deliver adaptive learning experiences.

Helps learning teams personalize workforce development, accelerate course creation, and increase learner engagement. This moves course development from manual assembly to a more autonomous process that helps teams deliver adaptive learning experiences. Skills and Learning Assignment Management: Helps learning teams increase operational efficiency, simplify compliance management, and streamline learning administration. This replaces manual coordination with AI-driven assignment management that uses natural-language prompts to define audiences, assign learning, monitor compliance, and reduce administrative effort.

Manager Coaching

Manager Coaching Workspace: Helps managers deliver better employee development support and more personalized guidance. This shifts coaching from intuition-based conversations to contextually relevant recommendations that help managers provide more informed guidance and better development decisions.

Helps managers deliver better employee development support and more personalized guidance. This shifts coaching from intuition-based conversations to contextually relevant recommendations that help managers provide more informed guidance and better development decisions. Learning Representative for Managers Agent: Helps managers accelerate employee development and increase learning engagement. This streamlines manager support from manual follow-up to AI-guided assistance that helps managers answer questions about individual and team learning assignments and recommend targeted development activities.

Employee Growth and Mobility

Grow Coach: Helps employees accelerate career progression and prioritize the highest-impact development opportunities. This moves employee development from disconnected activities to guided action plans that help employees make continuous progress toward their career goals.

Helps employees accelerate career progression and prioritize the highest-impact development opportunities. This moves employee development from disconnected activities to guided action plans that help employees make continuous progress toward their career goals. Enterprise Tutor Agent: Helps employees discover new growth opportunities and receive personalized learning guidance. This replaces self-service searching with AI-guided assistance that answers questions, recommends relevant content from the enterprise learning catalog, and helps employees find the right learning at the right time.

Workforce Planning

Workforce Skills Supply vs. Demand Agent: Helps workforce planners understand the supply and demand of skills across the organization to strengthen workforce planning and make more informed talent investment decisions. This elevates workforce planning from reactive analysis to continuous visibility that helps organizations more accurately anticipate workforce needs.

Helps workforce planners understand the supply and demand of skills across the organization to strengthen workforce planning and make more informed talent investment decisions. This elevates workforce planning from reactive analysis to continuous visibility that helps organizations more accurately anticipate workforce needs. Careers-of-Interest Skills Supply vs. Demand Agent: Helps workforce planners build stronger internal talent pipelines. This transforms career planning from static reporting to data-driven insights that help organizations prioritize the right career development investments and align employee skills with future career opportunities.

Helps workforce planners build stronger internal talent pipelines. This transforms career planning from static reporting to data-driven insights that help organizations prioritize the right career development investments and align employee skills with future career opportunities. Development Resource Cold-Spot Analysis Agent: Helps workforce planners maximize the impact of development investments. This changes learning investment strategies from broad allocation to targeted planning that helps organizations align development resources with current business priorities.

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle Cloud HCM is a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations streamline the employee lifecycle, enhance employee experiences, and drive better business outcomes. It includes agentic applications and AI agents that automate routine work, speed execution, and guide talent decisions while keeping people in control of business-critical decisions. In addition, customers can also take advantage of AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications to build, connect, execute, and run AI automation and agentic applications using reusable Oracle, partner, and external agents.

To learn more about the new Fusion Agentic Applications and AI agents for HR, watch the on demand Agentic AI for Talent Agility webinar.

To learn more about Oracle Cloud HCM, visit oracle.com/human-capital-management.

About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications provide an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications that enable organizations to execute faster, make smarter decisions, and lower costs. Oracle Fusion Applications include:

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls.

Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls. Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM): Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations streamline the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce.

Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations streamline the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce. Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM): Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes.

Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes. Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX): Provides a suite of AI-powered applications that help organizations manage marketing, sales, and service processes to win business, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer experiences.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

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SOURCE Oracle