Oracle Adds New Fusion Agentic Applications to Help Customers Improve Supply Chain Performance

Latest updates in Oracle Cloud SCM also include new inventory optimization capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced four new Fusion Agentic Applications that will help organizations improve supply chain performance by increasing inventory visibility, reducing supplier and operational impact, and improving manufacturing efficiency. Built into Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), the new agentic applications are powered by coordinated teams of specialized AI agents that are outcome-driven, proactive, reasoning-based, and engineered for enterprise execution. In addition, to help organizations further increase supply chain resilience, Oracle is also introducing new inventory optimization capabilities.

"Supply chain leaders are under increasing pressure to improve service levels, control costs, and respond faster to disruption amid ongoing economic and operational uncertainty," said S.Y. Shenoy, senior vice president, Fusion SCM development, Oracle. "With the new agentic applications and inventory optimization capabilities in Oracle Cloud SCM, organizations can identify issues sooner, prioritize actions, and make faster, more informed decisions across planning, procurement, and manufacturing."

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle Cloud SCM helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes by providing a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain planning and execution processes. It includes embedded AI agents and agentic applications that help accelerate product design, manufacturing, procurement, order fulfillment, and logistics execution. In addition, customers can take advantage of the AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications to build, connect, and run AI automation and agentic applications using reusable Oracle, partner, and external agents without traditional application development.

Fusion Agentic Applications for Supply Chain

Running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and powered by industry-leading LLMs, the new Fusion Agentic Applications move beyond assistance to execution, helping supply chain leaders improve business outcomes. By operating inside the existing Oracle Fusion Applications security framework, they can autonomously progress routine work within established guardrails and surface exceptions, tradeoffs, and decisions where desired, such as when human judgment can materially change the outcome. There are four new Fusion Agentic Applications now available within Oracle Cloud SCM:

Inventory Planning Command Center: Helps supply chain teams improve inventory availability, increase service levels, and resolve stockouts faster. This shifts inventory management from manual tracking to an automated, business-driven workflow that helps teams reduce disruptions and improve inventory responsiveness.

Helps supply chain teams improve inventory availability, increase service levels, and resolve stockouts faster. This shifts inventory management from manual tracking to an automated, business-driven workflow that helps teams reduce disruptions and improve inventory responsiveness. Supplier Qualification Workspace: Helps procurement teams reduce supplier risk, improve compliance processes, and accelerate supplier qualification. This moves supplier qualification from fragmented tracking and manual follow-up to a guided, risk-based process that helps teams improve compliance posture and accelerate supplier onboarding decisions.

Helps procurement teams reduce supplier risk, improve compliance processes, and accelerate supplier qualification. This moves supplier qualification from fragmented tracking and manual follow-up to a guided, risk-based process that helps teams improve compliance posture and accelerate supplier onboarding decisions. Production Readiness Workspace: Helps manufacturing teams improve production readiness and reduce setup errors. This shifts production readiness from manual checklists to proactive corrections and prioritized actions that help teams reduce errors and prevent production delays.

Helps manufacturing teams improve production readiness and reduce setup errors. This shifts production readiness from manual checklists to proactive corrections and prioritized actions that help teams reduce errors and prevent production delays. Kanban Administrative Workspace: Helps manufacturing teams improve Kanban replenishment, reduce shortages and excess inventory, and maintain production flow. This elevates Kanban replenishment from periodic manual review to proactive, exception-based optimization that helps teams enhance production flow.

Inventory Optimization for Supply Chain Planning

New inventory optimization capabilities in Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain Planning help organizations improve inventory performance while balancing service levels and inventory costs. The new capabilities include:

Multi-echelon inventory optimization: Helps supply chain teams improve inventory placement and reduce excess inventory across complex supply chain networks by calculating recommended safety stock targets across the network based on demand and lead time variability.

Helps supply chain teams improve inventory placement and reduce excess inventory across complex supply chain networks by calculating recommended safety stock targets across the network based on demand and lead time variability. Interactive inventory network visualization: Helps planners better understand inventory performance and supply chain dependencies by providing an integrated view of supply chain relationships, inventory levels, and service-level metrics across the network.

Helps planners better understand inventory performance and supply chain dependencies by providing an integrated view of supply chain relationships, inventory levels, and service-level metrics across the network. Inventory Optimization Advisor Agent: Helps planners identify inventory risks and improve service levels by highlighting the factors contributing to service-level shortfalls, analyzing inventory dependencies, and recommending safety stock adjustments.

To learn more about Oracle Cloud SCM, visit oracle.com/scm.

About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications provide an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications that enable organizations to execute faster, make smarter decisions, and lower costs. Oracle Fusion Applications include:

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls.

Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls. Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM): Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations automate the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce.

Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations automate the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce. Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM): Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes.

Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes. Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX): Provides a suite of AI-powered applications that help organizations manage marketing, sales, and service processes to win business, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer experiences.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL, and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle