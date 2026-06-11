Oracle Corp. Investigation Initiated: SueWallSt Investigates the Officers and Directors of Oracle Corp. (ORCL)

Oracle reported "record" results while guiding to further margin deterioration; the stock sank more than 10% the next morning.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors in Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) over 10% of their holdings after the Company's Q4 FY 2026 earnings release on June 10, 2026, revealed a gap between the headline numbers management emphasized and the underlying financial picture. Shareholders who suffered a loss are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

Oracle reported "record" fourth quarter and full year 2026 earnings. However, company announced plans to increase CapEx to up to $95 billion in fiscal 2027, compared with $55.66 billion in fiscal 2026 and against analyst expectations for shy of 68 billion. As a result of this increased spend, management further revealed that "2027 gross margin will step down," adding to the existing "around 5 points" reduction in margins reported for fiscal 2026.

To support this continued AI buildout, Oracle further announced plans to raise another $40 billion for fiscal 2027 against a projected revenue of only $70 billion for the year full year.

If you purchased Oracle shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

SueWallSt -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ORCL Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the ORCL investigation?A: Investors who purchased ORCL stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Oracle made materially false or misleading statements regarding its financial performance, margin deterioration, and need to raise further capital. When the full financial picture emerged, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do ORCL investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What happens after I contact SueWallSt?A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my ORCL shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ORCL and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com