Oracle Financial Services Named Leader Across Four Categories in Chartis Credit Lending Operations Report

AI-enabled platform recognized for connected corporate lending, risk management, and operational modernization

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Financial Services has been named a Category Leader in the Chartis Credit Lending Operations, 2026: Quadrant® Update in the Loan Origination, Loan Management, Limits Management, and Collateral Management categories. This is the second consecutive year Oracle has been recognized for its ability to deliver capabilities across critical lending functions for financial institutions.

The report highlights AI's role in transforming modern lending operations by improving visibility, operational efficiency, and governance across the credit lifecycle.

"Oracle's Category Leader position in our Credit Lending Operations 2026 quadrants for Loan Origination, Loan Management, Limits Management, and Collateral Management Solutions reflects the depth and breadth of its capabilities across the corporate lending lifecycle," said Anish Shah, research director, Chartis. "Oracle combines an integrated platform strategy with API-enabled architecture, embedded analytics, and emerging technologies like agentic AI to help financial institutions connect origination, servicing, limits, collateral, and risk workflows across diverse institution types and geographies."

Smarter lending, faster decisions

In a highly competitive market where margins are thin, many financial institutions are looking to modernize their banking operations and move beyond point solutions toward connected platforms that unify origination, servicing, collateral management, limits monitoring, and risk oversight.

Oracle's AI-driven platform enables financial institutions to connect origination, servicing, collateral, limits, and risk management into a unified operating model that supports more efficient lending operations, streamlined decision-making, and the ability to respond faster to customer expectations and compliance requirements. By connecting processes across the lending lifecycle, organizations can improve responsiveness, automate more credit activities, and gain greater visibility into exposures, collateral, covenants, and portfolio performance.

"Financial institutions need an adaptive, intelligent platform that helps them deliver faster access to financing, manage risk more effectively, and drive sustainable growth," said Sovan Shatpathy, senior vice president, product management and development, Oracle Financial Services. "Chartis' recognition underscores Oracle's ability to help institutions move beyond disconnected lending processes to a connected operating model for growth, resilience, and client differentiation. With AI-enabled workflows, integrated data, and end-to-end visibility across the credit lifecycle, Oracle helps institutions improve efficiency, strengthen risk oversight, and respond faster to changing market and customer needs."

For more information view an excerpt from the Chartis Credit Lending Operations, 2026: Quadrant® Update here: https://www.oracle.com/financial-services/banking/corporate-lending/.

Learn more about Oracle's banking solutions at: https://www.oracle.com/financial-services/banking/corporate-banking/.

About Oracle Financial Services

Oracle Financial Services provides solutions for retail banking, corporate banking, payments, asset management, life insurance, annuities, and healthcare payers. With our comprehensive set of integrated digital and data platforms, banks and insurers are empowered to deliver next-generation financial services. We enable customer-centric transformation, support collaborative innovation, and drive efficiency. Our data and analytical platforms help financial institutions drive customer insight, integrate risk and finance, fight financial crime, and comply with regulations. To learn more, visit our website at https://www.oracle.com/financial-services/.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle