Oracle Health Expands Clinical AI Agent with Automated Coding, Dictation, and Chart Review

New AI capabilities help clinicians document faster, streamline professional fee coding, and surface relevant patient context

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Health today announced new capabilities for Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent, now available in the U.S., that expand AI across clinical documentation, coding, and chart review workflows. The new capabilities automate professional fee coding for ambulatory workflows, enable physicians to dictate directly into clinical documentation, and assist with chart review by surfacing clinically relevant context across the patient record.

Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent's new coding, dictation, and chart review capabilities build on Oracle Health's growing portfolio of AI agents, including recently announced capabilities that automate order creation in clinical workflows. The AI agents work together as a system and use semantic reasoning to understand clinical meaning, share context across workflows, and collaborate in near real time to support intelligent automation while keeping clinicians in control. In nearly two years since its launch, Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent note generation has already saved physicians more than 400,000 hours across health organizations in the U.S.

"Care teams can't afford to spend hours on documentation and administrative tasks," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "With our expanding portfolio of AI capabilities embedded directly into clinical and revenue cycle workflows, we're helping healthcare organizations operate more efficiently while enabling clinicians to stay focused on delivering high-quality care."

AI helps streamline coding and revenue cycle workflows

Health systems face growing pressure to improve documentation quality and accelerate revenue cycle performance without creating additional work for clinicians and staff. Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent now extends AI-assisted workflows to professional fee coding by analyzing conversations during patient visits and suggesting professional fee charge codes within the orders workflow. Clinicians review and confirm recommendations before submission, supporting faster charge capture while keeping coding decisions in the hands of qualified professionals. The new capability also helps reduce manual review, limits rework caused by inaccuracies or incomplete information, and improves coding consistency across organizations.

AI-powered chart review surfaces relevant patient context

Clinicians often spend valuable time navigating patient records to locate relevant patient information before and during patient encounters. Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent now extends AI-assisted workflows to chart review by surfacing relevant clinical context from across the EHR and summarizing patient information. By bringing together a patient's medical history, lab results, medications, and other key clinical information, the new capability helps care teams prepare more efficiently for patient visits, reduce time spent searching through records, and remain in control of decision-making and documentation.

Quick documentation with clinician-controlled dictation

Clinicians need efficient ways to document patient visits without taking time away from patient interactions. Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent now expands AI-assisted documentation with clinician-controlled dictation, allowing clinicians to dictate directly into any text field while the AI agent transcribes speech in real time for quick review, editing, and finalization. The new capability reduces manual work and enables care teams to efficiently capture clinical information between patient visits or after rounds while details are still fresh. Clinicians remain responsible for reviewing, editing, and signing all documentation.

To learn more about Oracle's full suite of clinical, life sciences, and business applications, join us at the Oracle Health and Life Sciences Summit in Orlando, September 22-24, 2026. Register now.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL, and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle