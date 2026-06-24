Oracle Health Extends AI into the Operating Room in Collaboration with Theator

AI-powered surgical intelligence solutions will improve documentation accuracy, patient care, and revenue cycle management for surgical procedures

AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Health and Theator are working together to provide AI-powered surgical intelligence solutions to Oracle Health customers in the U.S. With Theator's solutions, which capture surgical video footage and use AI to analyze it and cross-reference EHR data, surgical teams can benefit from automated reporting that is more clinically accurate, optimized for billing, and tailored to individual preferences, with no transcription or dictation required. Powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Theator's cloud-based surgical solutions can take advantage of OCI's security, scalability, and high-performance to process high-definition surgical videos and run some of the industry's most compute-intensive AI workloads.

Surgical teams operate under intense time constraints, balancing packed operating room schedules with pre- and post-operative responsibilities that leave limited time for comprehensive documentation and reflective review. As a result, operative reports are frequently drafted from memory hours or even days after the procedure, often relying on templates that can miss case-specific detail. In fact, peer-reviewed research published in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons shows the reports achieve only 72.8 percent accuracy when written from a surgeon's memory. To address this challenge, Oracle Health and Theator plan to leverage AI to automate the process and help surgeons systematically capture what happened, learn from it, and translate those insights into improvements in quality, safety, and efficiency.

"Clinical documentation has reached almost every setting in medicine, but it has stopped at the door of the operating room," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "By teaming with Theator, we can help surgeons leverage technology that understands what is actually happening during surgery and use AI to streamline the documentation process to reduce cognitive burden. This is another example of our commitment to working with a broad ecosystem of companies to achieve meaningful transformation by expanding choice for customers, accelerating adoption of new capabilities, and delivering the connected, scalable technology foundation needed for lasting change."

Theator's system analyzes and interprets the surgical video feed itself. The system understands the procedure as it unfolds: it recognizes which step the surgeon is on, whether safety milestones are achieved, the events that occur, and what is clinically meaningful at each moment. Powered by OCI, it produces a structured operative report by the time the surgeon walks out of the room, which allows the surgeon to simply review and sign off inside their normal workflow.

For health systems, this collaboration means surgical reports flow directly into the financial systems and clinical workflows already in place. Theator Surgery-to-Text® is powered by OCI and delivers reports into Oracle Health EHR, where care teams, quality reviewers, and billing staff have access right away. Accurate documentation at the time of surgery means fewer coding gaps and a financial record that actually reflects the complexity of each case. For Oracle Health customers, this all sits inside the architecture they have already invested in, under the same security and compliance controls they have today.

"This partnership changes the architecture of how surgical data enters the health record. Oracle Health is bringing the tremendous value of AI to surgical settings and creating the infrastructure for Surgical Intelligence to reach more patients," said Tamir Wolf, MD, PhD, CEO, Theator. "That is the inflection point. When surgical data flows into the EHR with the same structure and reliability as every other clinical encounter, you unlock capabilities that were never possible before: system-wide quality benchmarking, real-time safety intelligence, standardized surgical care across institutions. The operative report is where it starts. It is not where it ends."

Theator's documentation accuracy has been validated in peer-reviewed research published in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons, showing significantly higher accuracy than reports written from memory (p=0.001). The platform has analyzed more than 600,000 procedures across more than 150 procedure types and is deployed at leading academic medical centers in the U.S. and abroad.

About Theator

Theator is pioneering Surgical Intelligence, a new category that transforms intraoperative surgical video into structured, actionable clinical data. The company's flagship automated documentation platform, Surgery-to-Text®, uses proprietary computer vision and AI to analyze surgical procedures in real time, automatically generating operative reports that are more accurate and complete than those written from memory, supporting better clinical care, surgical quality, and revenue integrity. The platform has analyzed more than 600,000 procedures and is deployed globally at leading health systems. In the United States, these include Mayo Clinic and UHealth Miami. For more information, visit www.theator.io.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Surgery-to-Text is a registered trademark of Theator, Inc.

SOURCE Oracle