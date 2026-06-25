Oracle Strengthens Defense Ecosystem to Help Emerging Technology Companies Scale Mission-Ready Capabilities

Oracle, Defence Holdings, and Shield Reply collaborate to help emerging defense technology companies bring mission-ready AI, cyber, and operational capabilities to the US and allied nations

BRUSSELS, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Oracle Defence Tech Summit 2026, Oracle today announced the third cohort of the Oracle Defense Ecosystem, adding 10 defense technology companies delivering mission-critical AI, cyber, secure communications, operational intelligence, autonomous systems, and mission support capabilities for the US and allied nations.

The Oracle Defense Ecosystem connects Oracle's distributed cloud and AI infrastructure with a growing network of emerging defense technology companies, helping national security organizations accelerate innovation by moving from prototype to mission impact faster and more securely.

"Defense organizations cannot afford to wait years for promising technologies to move from prototype to mission use," said Rand Waldron, senior vice president, Oracle. "The Oracle Defense Ecosystem gives emerging defense and dual-use companies a faster path to build with Oracle, deploy on sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure, and reach customers operating in some of the world's most demanding environments. Our third cohort expands this focus on turning innovation into real-world mission impact."

Building on the early momentum of existing cohorts, ecosystem member Whitespace recently deployed Saga, its operational learning capability, on Oracle Roving Edge Devices to support classified workloads for the Royal Navy during Operation HIGHMAST. The deployment enabled commanders to capture and apply critical lessons learned while operating in disrupted, disconnected, intermittent, and limited-connectivity environments, bringing sovereign AI capabilities directly to the mission edge.

10 New Member Companies Joining the Oracle Defense Ecosystem

The third cohort features 10 companies building mission-ready technologies for defense and national security organizations, including:

Chariot Defense: Builds ruggedized power and energy systems for tactical edge missions, including drones, sensors, command systems, and remote operations.

HPO Technologies: Develops secure, modular platforms designed to enhance the health, readiness and operational performance of military personnel.

Legion Intelligence: Helps defense and national security teams use AI to complete real work across the systems they already use, with human oversight, audit trails, and secure deployment options across cloud, on-premises, edge, and classified networks.

Marlin Intelligence: Develops biomimetic AI-powered underwater robotics technology for defense and surveillance applications.

Quori: Offers an AI-powered operational intelligence system that helps defense organizations improve situational awareness and predict future risk.

Resaro: Builds AI testing, evaluation, validation, and verification (TEVV) technology for defense, government, and critical infrastructure operators.

Revobeam: Develops counter-UAS, anti-jamming, and edge analytics technology for military force protection and civil defense use cases.

Tactiql: Builds sensor-to-shooter interoperability software that helps humans and machines ingest, normalize, translate, and share sensor data from crewed and uncrewed platforms at the tactical edge.

Two Delta: Automatically builds specialized AI models tailored to your use case, delivering dramatically faster, more scalable, and higher-quality inference.

Unplugged: Builds privacy-first mobile technology for secure personal, executive, and mission communications.

Expanding member advantages

Oracle has also expanded the benefits available to Oracle Defense Ecosystem members through the recently launched Defence Holdings accelerator initiative. Through this partnership, Oracle will help mission-focused technology companies explore deployment paths across Oracle's distributed cloud portfolio, including public cloud, sovereign cloud, government cloud, hybrid cloud, and edge environments.

The Defence Holdings accelerator program is designed to help early-stage companies accelerate customer engagement, strategic partnerships, and growth through an outcome-focused approach centered on operational and commercial success. Oracle Defense Ecosystem members will receive priority access to the accelerator application process, creating additional opportunities for companies developing technologies in areas such as agentic AI, cognitive warfare, critical national infrastructure protection, and autonomous systems.

Oracle is further expanding ecosystem member benefits through a dedicated enablement and innovation program with Shield Reply and Red Reply, which will help members build, modernize, secure, and operationalize solutions on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Oracle Roving Edge Infrastructure. Red Reply offers ecosystem members access to a range of Reply's fast-start packages, cloud and edge readiness assessments, sandbox and proof-of-concept environments, architecture and migration services, DevSecOps enablement, and mission-focused implementation support - all at a preferred rate.

With deep defense domain expertise and a global network of cloud, Al, cyber, and engineering specialists, Shield Reply and Red Reply can help ecosystem members deploy secure cloud solutions in mission-sensitive environments, including disconnected edge and tactical environments. This support can help accelerate time-to-mission while reducing operational and delivery risk across global defense markets.

How to apply to the Oracle Defense Ecosystem

Prospective companies can learn more about the Oracle Defense Ecosystem and apply to join the program.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

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SOURCE Oracle