Orange EV Establishes the Orange EV Cares Scholarship at KCKCC, Sponsors Blue Devil Golf Classic

The scholarship honors the role Orange EV employees play in the ongoing success of the company. Since its founding in 2012, Orange EV has grown its Kansas City, Kansas headquarters and production facility into a regional hub for skilled manufacturing, where the company designs and manufactures zero-emission electric terminal trucks and battery-integrated EV fast chargers. The scholarship deepens the relationship between Orange EV and KCKCC while providing Orange EV employees an opportunity to advance their education.

"Since Orange EV's founding in 2012, our company's success has been a result of attracting and developing the best talent." said Wayne Mathisen, Co-Founder of Orange EV. "This scholarship is our way of investing in the Orange EV team members that have invested in us."

The Orange EV Cares Scholarship is available to full-time Orange EV employees, with preference given to students enrolled in a KCKCC degree or certificate program and those demonstrating financial need. Applicants must maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5, and awards must be used toward educational expenses. Spring applications open September 15 and close November 5; fall applications open March 15 and close May 5. Eligible employees can apply through the KCKCC Foundation's scholarship application. More information may be found at https://www.kckcc.edu/foundation/scholarships/how-to-apply-scholarships.html.

"Seeing community partners like Orange EV step up to support our students is both inspiring and impactful," said Mike Crouch, Executive Director of the KCKCC Foundation. "Wayne's generosity reflects a genuine commitment to helping students succeed, and we're thankful for Orange EV's ongoing partnership and belief in the mission of KCKCC."

In addition to the scholarship, Orange EV is serving as a Clubhouse Sponsor of the Blue Devil Golf Classic, KCKCC's premier fundraising event supporting student-athletes across the college's seven athletic programs through scholarships, equipment, team travel, and facility improvements.

About Orange EV

Orange EV is the leading manufacturer of purpose-built zero-emission terminal trucks in North America. Manufactured in Kansas City, Orange EV delivers a turnkey electrification solution that includes Class 8 EV trucks, on-site service, and chargers including the Orange Juicer™ CCS1 battery-integrated charging system, empowering fleets to deploy yard operations with superior reliability in days or weeks, not years. Surpassing 36 million miles and 14 million hours of operation across 43 states, Canada, and the Caribbean, savvy fleets choose Orange EV for more efficient and predictable yard operations with superior uptime. Visit orangeev.com.

SOURCE Orange EV