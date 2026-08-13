Orange EV Secures $100 Million Credit Facility with Wells Fargo

Expanded liquidity supports continued growth in yard electrification, rental and leasing, and battery-integrated fast charging

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange EV, the leading manufacturer of zero‑emissions terminal trucks, today announced it has entered into a $100 million revolving credit facility led by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

The senior secured facility strengthens Orange EV's balance sheet and provides increased liquidity to support working capital needs, the continued expansion of OptiGrid, and the growth of the company's rental and leasing platform.

Orange EV secures a $100 million credit facility led by Wells Fargo Capital Finance.

"Wells Fargo is pleased to support Orange EV with a flexible capital solution that aligns with the company's growth strategy across manufacturing, infrastructure solutions, and fleet services," said Steve Linderman, Managing Director with Wells Fargo Capital Finance.

Orange EV is a U.S.-based manufacturer of 100% electric terminal trucks, serving ports, rail yards, and logistics facilities across North America. Orange EV recently expanded its offerings through its subsidiary OptiGrid, a developer of rapidly deployable, battery-integrated fast charging solutions for a broad range of electric vehicles and equipment, serving diverse end markets well beyond terminal trucks.

For many large fleets, utility constraints and the cost of infrastructure upgrades remain the final barrier to full-scale electrification. OptiGrid's battery-integrated fast charging technology is built to solve exactly that problem, giving fleets with a mix of electric vehicles a way to add charging capacity without waiting on costly utility upgrades or years-long infrastructure projects. The technology can compress deployment timelines from months or years down to days or weeks.

"This expanded liquidity gives us the room to grow at the record-breaking pace we've been on this year as we're on track for one out of every four new yard trucks purchased or leased to be an Orange EV yard truck," said Kurt Neutgens, CEO of Orange EV. "Specifically, it will help as we've tripled our production, expanded our rental and leasing business, and are ramping production of the Orange Juicer™ Battery-Integrated Charger to meet demand."

This news comes on the heels of a string of milestones for Orange EV over the past two months, including a 40-truck order with APM Terminals in California, the deployment of the company's 2,000th electric terminal truck, and a historic single order for 600 electric terminal trucks.

About Orange EV

Orange EV is the leading manufacturer of purpose-built zero-emission terminal trucks in North America. Manufactured in Kansas City, Orange EV delivers a turnkey electrification solution that includes Class 8 EV trucks, on-site service, and chargers including the Orange Juicer™ CCS1 battery-integrated charging system produced by its OptiGrid subsidiary, empowering fleets to deploy yard operations with superior reliability in days or weeks, not years. Surpassing 36 million miles and 14 million hours of operation across 43 states, Canada, and the Caribbean, savvy fleets choose Orange EV for more efficient and predictable yard operations with superior uptime. Visit orangeev.com.

SOURCE Orange EV