Orange Slices Podcast Brings U.S. Soccer Community to Life at NYC Event Celebrating the Game's Past, Present, and Future

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As interest in soccer continues to surge across the United States, fans have increasingly sought deeper connection and community around the sport. Orange Slices, a podcast hosted by former U.S. Men's National Team player Heath Pearce and produced by For Soccer, is helping meet that demand through storytelling, shared experiences, and live events.

Jimmy Conrad and Heath Pearce

Orange Slices—presented by FanDuel Predicts—hosted a live event at Saturdays Football, a vintage soccer jersey and lifestyle brand. Coinciding with a day of citywide celebration following the New York Knicks' championship parade, the event offered a different kind of gathering: one centered on soccer culture and community. Fans, former and current professional players, and creators came together for an evening dedicated to the stories and spirit of the American game.

With the record ratings and attendance surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Orange Slices is positioned at the center of soccer culture in America.

About Orange Slices

Orange Slices is a weekly podcast hosted by Heath Pearce, featuring rotating guest co-hosts and contributors, including U.S. Men's National Team defender Mark McKenzie. Produced by For Soccer and Gemini XIII, the show is an evolving vodcast and live event platform focused on the story of American soccer leading up to and through the 2026 World Cup.

The name "Orange Slices" draws inspiration from a familiar tradition in youth soccer—orange slices shared at halftime—symbolizing community, nostalgia, and the connection between early playing days and professional careers. The podcast uses this concept to bridge the gap between fans and players, blending personal stories with broader conversations about the sport's growth.

At the June 18th event, Pearce was joined by former USMNT player and 2010 World Cup participant Jimmy Conrad for an evening of live discussion, fan interaction, music, and giveaways.

Built on Community

At its core, Orange Slices is about bringing people together.

"Getting people together—the community aspect of these events is so important," said Julie Stewart-Binks, FOX NY and SNY sports host. "Connecting as soccer fans, regardless of who you support, and sharing that passion—that's what a night like this is about."

For Pearce, the event captured the podcast's mission.

"This is about the past, present, and the future," Pearce said. "It's a moment to celebrate the national growth of the game and the opportunities ahead."

By featuring both current and former players, Orange Slices creates a space where the lines between fans and athletes become more fluid, fostering a more inclusive and authentic soccer culture.

The Venue and Partners

Saturdays Football provided a fitting backdrop for the event. The SoHo space—featuring vintage jerseys, curated soccer literature, and a welcoming, community-focused atmosphere—has become a hub for New York's soccer audience. Its emphasis on inclusivity and culture closely aligns with the ethos of Orange Slices.

The event was presented by FanDuel Predicts, FanDuel's prediction market platform that allows users to trade "yes" or "no" outcomes on sports and cultural moments. FanDuel is also expanding its soccer content with "Coaches Corner," a 10-episode series on FanDuel TV featuring USMNT managers Gregg Berhalter, Bruce Arena, and Bob Bradley alongside host Rob Stone, offering insight and analysis around the game.

SOURCE For Soccer