Alianza and ai.io partner to expand access to Elite Talent Identification across the U.S. Hispanic Soccer Community

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alianza, the nation's largest and most trusted soccer platform for Hispanic communities, today announced a new partnership with ai.io - a ground-breaking, award-winning Sports AI technology & data company, that develops AI & technology solutions across all sports. The collaboration - powered by For Soccer - will integrate ai.io's aiScout free to download, AI powered app, into the 2026 Alianza Tour, creating a new, scalable pathway for players to be identified, analysed, developed and scouted by top professional clubs and federations.

Alianza | More than Futbol (PRNewsfoto/For Soccer)

Through this partnership, Alianza participants will be given the free opportunity to enter trials on the aiScout app, allowing players to complete standardized drills, record them on their mobile devices, and receive objective assessments benchmarked across hundreds of metrics. Players of all ages will be able to complete aiScout trials, providing continuous visibility to pro clubs. One player will be selected from aiScout trial entries to attend the Allstate Sueño Alianza National Showcase.

aiScout currently works with major global partners including Premier League clubs and Major League Soccer.

"Alianza has spent two decades removing barriers and opening doors for players who are often overlooked," said Daina Lecuona, General Manager of Alianza. "Bringing aiScout to the tour strengthens that mission. It gives our community direct access to a high-level, data-driven evaluation system and puts thousands more players on the radar of professional pathways. This is the next evolution of opportunity."

ai.io's technology is built to identify, analyze, and accelerate talent development using only a smartphone and a football - no sensors, no wearables, no specialized equipment. The platform, supported by ongoing collaboration with researchers from Loughborough University, leverages deep learning and computer vision to enhance the precision of player movement analysis and environmental interpretation.

"Alianza is the heartbeat of Hispanic grassroots soccer in the United States," said Richard Felton-Thomas, COO of ai.io. "Pairing our technology with their reach and credibility is a natural fit. Together, we're enabling clubs and leagues to discover talent at a scale and depth that wasn't possible before—while giving players the transparency, access, and visibility they deserve."

2026 Integration Highlights

From Friday 29th May, through September, players aged 14-19 (girls and boys), will be able to complete aiScout trials in the free to download app, providing continuous visibility to pro clubs. One player will be selected from aiScout to attend the Allstate Sueño Alianza National Showcase.





Alianza talent staff will incorporate aiScout data into scouting workflows to enhance player identification consistency.





Educational sessions at select markets will teach families how to use data as a development tool, not just a selection metric.

The partnership underscores a shared vision: expanding opportunity through soccer and bringing cutting-edge technology to communities that have historically been underserved by elite systems. By combining Alianza's scale with ai.io's platform, players nationwide gain access to a new level of exposure previously limited to professional academies.

About ai.io

Headquartered in London with offices in the US, ai.io is a ground-breaking, award-winning Sports AI technology & data company, that develops AI & technology solutions across all sports.

An example of ai.io products that are available in the market today:

3DAT is the world's most advanced markerless motion capture AI analysis tool that can analyze and report on any human, in any scene, performing any movement from any historical or live video - even from a mobile phone. 3DAT's use cases are extensive - ranging from scouting and developing potential football players to healthcare, education, training, and even analyzing astronauts in space. 3DAT's first use case is Sport – two products developed for sport are:

aiScout, is an AI app-based platform that was initially developed to support the Football industry, and is expanding to all sports, by analyzing, scoring, rating individuals using advanced in-house AI tools such as 3DAT, for talent analysis and ID, development and scouting athletes & players all via a mobile phone.

aiLab is an AI based platform that integrates third party sports science equipment to provide real time analysis, reporting and data insights to the athlete and staff. The aiLab software can be an added product to any current facility or delivered in state-of the-art turnkey solutions provided by ai.io.

About For Soccer

For Soccer is the premier North American soccer marketing, media, and experiences company, accelerating the sport's growth through research, content, experiential platforms, sponsorships, and owned properties including Alianza de Futbol and Black Star.

About Alianza

Alianza is the leading U.S. Hispanic soccer program, offering top-level competition, player identification, and community engagement experiences nationwide. Part of For Soccer, Alianza is dedicated to advancing opportunity for Hispanic families and developing the next generation of players. To learn more or register, visit alianzadefutbol.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE For Soccer