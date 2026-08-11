Organic Payment Gateways announces expanded payment gateway and merchant account support for legal CBD and hemp businesses that need stable credit card processing after being declined, restricted, or shut down by major payment processors.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Payment Gateways has announced an expanded and more efficient CBD payment gateway and merchant account service for legal US CBD businesses that need help accepting credit cards online or in person.

The service is designed for CBD and hemp-product merchants that have been turned down, declined, restricted, or received a shutdown email from major processors such as Square, Stripe, or PayPal.

Organic Payment Gateways says the expanded focus is meant to help business owners move quickly, understand their processing options, and connect with a provider that may be better suited for compliant CBD and hemp-product sales long term.

Payment processing (also called credit card processing), which includes a merchant account and payment gateway, is the system that allows an online business to accept card payments from customers. For CBD merchants, that system can be more difficult to secure because most traditional processors treat CBD as a higher-risk product category, and many are leaving the market altogether.

Organic Payment Gateways works with CBD sellers that need a more specialized review process. The company helps merchants gather key details, review the business profile, and identify potential payment gateway or merchant account options based on the products being sold, sales history, processing volume, refund activity, and website compliance.

The company says many CBD merchants first discover the problem after a processor declines an application, closes an existing account, pauses payouts, or asks for additional documentation. Those disruptions can be especially difficult for e-commerce stores that already have inventory, advertising campaigns, packaging, fulfillment systems, and returning customers in place.

"CBD merchants often find out too late that a general payment processor is not built for their category," said a spokesperson for Organic Payment Gateways. "The goal of this service is to give legal CBD businesses a practical path forward, with one-on-one guidance and affordable processing options whenever a qualified fit is available."

Organic Payment Gateways focuses on helping merchants prepare for the underwriting process. Underwriting is the review a processor performs before approving a merchant account. For CBD businesses, that may include reviewing product type, lab documentation, website content, refund policies, chargeback history, quality assurance procedures, and sales volume.

The company says this one-on-one intake process can help reduce wasted time and mismatched applications. A processor that fits one CBD business may not fit another, especially when the merchants sell different products, operate in different regions, or process different monthly sales volumes.

Organic Payment Gateways also emphasizes affordability as part of the service. The company says its placement support is provided without application fees.

Legal CBD and hemp merchants can also review Organic Payment Gateways' public business profiles through the company's BBB page at https://www.bbb.org/us/me/scarborough/profile/credit-card-processing-services/organic-payment-gateways-0021-281165 and Trustpilot page at https://www.trustpilot.com/review/ecommerce4im.com.

Organic Payment Gateways says the expanded CBD payment gateway service is available now for qualified merchants seeking new or replacement processing.

CBD business owners can learn more at https://organicpaymentgateways.com/cbd-payment-gateways/.

About Organic Payment Gateways

Organic Payment Gateways provides payment gateway, merchant account, and credit card processing guidance for businesses in specialized and closely reviewed industries. The company focuses on practical placement support, clear communication, and one-on-one service for merchants that may not fit standard payment processor rules.

Contact:

Alex Roy

800-570-1347

[email protected]

SOURCE Organic Payment Gateways