Organic Payment Gateways Predicts a Wave of Ketamine Clinics Seeking Stable Payment Processing

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Payment Gateways today announced a dedicated payment processing service for legal, US-based ketamine clinics. The company expects demand to climb sharply this year. As more medically supervised practices open, the need will grow for credit card processing that won't suddenly shut down because of processor restrictions or "allowed use" violations.

The company's timing tracks the market. The US ketamine clinics market was estimated at USD 3.41 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 10.60 percent through 2030, according to Grand View Research. As that base expands, so will the number of clinics that depend on reliable card acceptance.

That dependence is heightened because, commonly, ketamine treatment for mental health is not covered by insurance, so patients pay out of pocket, often hundreds of dollars per session. When a processor freezes payouts, the disruption hits both the clinic and the patient.

"I keep hearing the same story," said Alex Roy, owner of Organic Payment Gateways. "A clinic gets up and running, takes a few payments, and then one morning their payment processor just flips the switch off. These are licensed doctors treating real patients, and they are stuck wondering how to charge for tomorrow's appointments."

Ketamine clinics often land in a high-risk category for payment processing because ketamine is a controlled substance, some treatment uses are off-label, and health advertising can raise compliance questions. Mainstream platforms often apply broad rules across entire industries, so even careful, ethical clinics may get declined or have their credit card processing unexpectedly shut down.

Organic Payment Gateways takes a different approach. The company reviews each clinic's business model, licensing, website, and processing history, then matches qualified practices with a payment gateway (the software that securely transmits card data) and a specially underwritten merchant account built for regulated industries. US-based clinics that are a good fit for this processing may include in-person medical infusion centers, pain management practices, psychiatry-led clinics with documented screening, and regulated esketamine nasal spray treatment facilities.

Setup does not require rebuilding a website or changing patient management software. Depending on underwriting, clinics can use integrated payment pages, in-office card terminals, online invoices, emailed payment links, and patient portal billing. The company offers similar specialized support across telehealth and pharmacy categories, detailed on its payment processing page for healthcare, online pharmacies, and telemedicine providers .

Organic Payment Gateways emphasizes affordability and direct, US-based support rather than a generic online process. Rates tend to be competitive, with a focus on no surprise fees.

"You get a real person, not an AI bot or a help ticket number," Alex Roy said. "I will take time by phone, email, or screen-share to discuss all the details with a practice owner, walk them through what information the underwriter wants to see, and help them present their clinic honestly. That one conversation can save weeks of frustration."

The service is for legal, ethical, in-person, US-based medical practices only. Organic Payment Gateways does not support recreational sellers, unsupervised at-home models, or clinics promising guaranteed cures. Practice owners and physicians can learn more on the company's credit card processing page for medical ketamine clinics .

Prospective clients can also review the company's reputation through its Better Business Bureau profile and its Trustpilot reviews .

About Organic Payment Gateways

Organic Payment Gateways helps regulated and high-risk businesses accept credit card payments online and in person using the website builders and software they already have. Holding an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, the company serves healthcare, pharmacy, CBD, supplement, cannabis seed, and hydroponics merchants nationwide.

Media Contact:

Matthew Tasker

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SOURCE Organic Payment Gateways