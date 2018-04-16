ORHub in Partnership with Hoag Orthopedic Institute Expands its Digital Surgical Platform into New Indications

"We are pleased to expand our solutions across new indications for HOI under Microsoft's Azure platform, procured for their best-in-class compliance with data security protocol and HIPAA. We believe this is a testament to the power of our real-time smart analytics captured at the point of care in delivering valuable clinical decisions," said Colt Melby, Chief Executive Officer of ORHub. "We have captured compliant data from over 4,000 surgical procedures to date. Our results indicate that the granularity of our data provides insights into areas including surgical procedural measures, surgical device usage and other key performance analytics that were previously unobtainable or convoluted. We are committed to changing the face of surgical healthcare and look forward to our continued partnership with HOI to drive hospital and surgical efficiencies across various indications."

"The move from manual to automated surgical and hospital processes relies on the veracity of the data. Consistently, ORHub has provided trusted data with a robust platform that enables our team to evaluate our hospital and physician performance on a case to case basis across various indications," stated Dr. Alan Beyer, Executive Medical Director, Board Member and Chairman of the Finance Committee of Hoag Orthopedic Institute. "As a center of excellence, having real-time smart analytics is a powerful tool to drive clinical decision making, improve inventory management and create better efficiencies to provide the highest quality of patient care."

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub is an advanced surgical software provider focused on real-time surgical data analytics. The Company's suite of products serves the needs of the health care industry, hospital, patient, government and the medical device vendor. ORHub provides a cloud-based software solution that captures information before, during and after surgery, filling a void in the current surgical information infrastructure and providing the first process to capture and measure the surgical process -- evolving Big Data into Intelligent Digital Data. ORHub's software applications allow hospitals and medical device vendors to utilize any web- enabled device to create an anatomical graphic depiction of exactly what occurs during surgery. The application automatically translates the resulting schematic into an intelligent, electronic operative report that links every detail of surgery, including implant location, surgical techniques, product usage, and all clinical parameters to create a dynamically new source of comparative information.

As a result, hospitals and surgeons can make real-time, data driven decisions to improve business profitability and the quality of patient care. This innovative technology results in hospitals under- standing costs and identifying areas of cost reductions, as well as results in increased accountability, automatic creation of comprehensive anatomic implant registries, real-time analytics, improved efficiencies, and compliance with existing government regulations. ORHub has offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Newport Beach, California; Bellevue, Washington; and Jacksonville, Florida.

