OriginPoint Welcomes Top-Producing Team Erin Halliday and Jon Levin

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OriginPoint is proud to announce that accomplished mortgage professionals Erin Halliday (NMLS #872898) and Jon Levin (NMLS #369879) have joined the company as the Erin Halliday & Jon Levin Team, effective July 27, 2026.

Levin Halliday Headshot

With a combined 50 years of mortgage lending experience, Halliday and Levin have built distinguished careers helping individuals and families achieve the dream of homeownership throughout all 50 states with concentration in California and Hawaii. Together, the team originates approximately $165 million in annual loan volume, offering expertise in Conventional, FHA, VA, Jumbo, USDA, First-Time Homebuyer, and Investment Property financing.

Previously with New American Funding, Halliday and Levin have earned a reputation for delivering exceptional service, creative financing strategies, and trusted guidance to borrowers and real estate professionals alike. Their decision to join OriginPoint reflects a shared commitment to innovation, collaboration, and putting clients at the center of every transaction.

James Elliott, President and CEO of OriginPoint said "Having had the privilege of working alongside Erin and Jon for many years at a previous company, I've witnessed firsthand the caliber of people they are. They lead with integrity, kindness, and an unwavering commitment to serving others—qualities that make them exceptional leaders. I couldn't be more excited to welcome Erin and Jon to the OriginPoint family and look forward to watching them reach new heights as we build the future of OriginPoint together."

A Passion for People and Homeownership

For nearly 25 years, Erin Halliday has dedicated her career to helping clients navigate one of life's most important financial decisions with confidence and peace of mind. Known for her exceptional communication, meticulous attention to detail, and transparent approach, she works closely with homebuyers, homeowners, and referral partners to develop financing solutions tailored to each client's unique goals.

Her commitment to excellence has earned her recognition as a President's Club member, Scotsman Guide Top Originator, Top 1% Originator, and Top 1% Female Originator. Beyond the accolades, Erin's greatest satisfaction comes from building lasting relationships founded on trust, integrity, and personalized service. She believes every client deserves to feel informed, supported, and empowered throughout the lending process, transforming what can often feel overwhelming into a positive and rewarding experience.

In her spare time, Erin enjoys spending time with her husband Chris and 2 teenage sons Jack and Dylan. They love traveling together and spending weekends in Catalina on their boat.

For Jon Levin, mortgage lending has been more than a profession; It has been a lifelong passion spanning more than three decades. After beginning his career in the late 1980s, Jon quickly established himself as one of the nation's premier mortgage professionals. His achievements include being recognized as a Scotsman Guide Top Producer for more than 30 years and earning the distinction of #3 Mortgage Loan Producer in the United States in 2007.

Before entering the mortgage industry, Jon pursued a career as a professional golfer, competing throughout Asia and the United States. The discipline, determination, and competitive spirit he developed on the golf course continue to shape his approach to serving clients today.

Jon specializes in complex financing solutions, including investment properties, debt-service coverage loans, LLC ownership structures, and sophisticated lending scenarios. As both a seasoned mortgage advisor and an active real estate investor, he understands the challenges borrowers face from multiple perspectives and is passionate about helping clients create long-term wealth through real estate.

Outside of work, Jon treasures spending time with his wife, Kelly, their daughter, Ashlyn, and their three grandchildren. Whether enjoying an active lifestyle with family or mentoring clients through significant financial milestones, Jon believes that helping families achieve homeownership is one of the most rewarding aspects of his career.

Together, Halliday and Levin bring a relationship-first philosophy to every client interaction. They believe a mortgage is more than a transaction. It's the foundation for new beginnings, family memories, and long-term financial security. Their collaborative approach, extensive experience, and unwavering commitment to service have made them trusted advisors for thousands of families throughout their careers.

"We joined OriginPoint because of its commitment to putting clients first, its collaborative culture, and its innovative approach to home financing. We're excited to be part of a team that shares our passion for delivering exceptional service and helping families achieve their homeownership goals."

The addition of the Erin Halliday & Jon Levin Team further strengthens OriginPoint's presence throughout California and Hawaii while expanding the company's ability to serve borrowers with personalized lending solutions backed by industry-leading expertise. Their exceptional production, deep market knowledge, and dedication to building lifelong client relationships embody OriginPoint's mission of helping more families achieve the dream of homeownership.

For more information or to connect with the Erin Halliday & Jon Levin Team:

Erin Halliday

NMLS #872898

Direct: 714-336-2383

[email protected]

Jon Levin

NMLS #369879

Direct: 714-401-7200

[email protected]

About OriginPoint

OriginPoint is a modern mortgage company committed to delivering an exceptional home financing experience through innovative technology, experienced professionals, and a client-first philosophy. By combining personalized service with industry expertise, OriginPoint empowers homebuyers and homeowners to confidently achieve their financial and homeownership goals.

SOURCE OriginPoint