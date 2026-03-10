OriginPoint Reaffirms Longstanding Commitment to Agents with Enhancements to OneDown Mortgage Program

Enhanced incentives boost the lender-paid grant and add a temporary buydown option to help agents win and close

CHICAGO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OriginPoint, Rate's joint venture mortgage platform built alongside leading real estate brokerages, today announced enhancements to its OneDown 1% Down Mortgage Program, increasing the lender-paid grant and introducing a new lender-paid temporary buydown option. The enhancements further strengthen OriginPoint's long-term commitment to real estate agents and their buyers nationwide.

Originally rolled out in August 2025, OneDown was designed to provide strategic flexibility in competitive markets. With a minimum borrower contribution of just 1%, the program now offers either a $6,000 lender-paid grant or a 1% lender-paid temporary rate buydown for the first year of the loan. The program is available nationwide.

"In today's market, affordability is one of the biggest barriers facing homebuyers," said James Elliott, President and CEO of OriginPoint. "Enhanced One Down gives borrowers more flexibility in how they manage that challenge, whether by lowering the upfront cost of buying a home or reducing monthly payments during the first year of their mortgage. By equipping agents and loan officers with better tools to support their clients, we are helping more qualified buyers take a realistic first step toward homeownership."

OriginPoint's long-term sustainability strategy remains agent-first regardless of how the landscape evolves. The company invests in long-term relationships through products, technology, and disciplined execution, ensuring agents and their clients receive a consistent, high-touch experience.

"We are committed to delivering the best possible experience for agents and their clients," Elliott added. "This is long-term loyalty. When the market shifts, we don't retreat from relationships. We strengthen them."

Reinforcing the Commitment

The enhanced OneDown program reinforces this commitment. While 1% down concepts are gaining attention across the industry, OriginPoint pairs the structure with the backing of a lender partner that prioritizes execution and certainty.

OneDown includes:

1% minimum borrower contribution

$6,000 lender-paid grant OR 1% lender-paid temporary rate buydown for the first year

Nationwide availability

"OneDown was designed to give agents and their buyers a meaningful strategic advantage," said Kate Amor, EVP of Enterprise Products at Rate. "The enhanced lender-paid grant and temporary buydown options within this product provide flexibility without compromising certainty. In competitive markets, that balance matters. Agents need partners who can execute, especially when transactions get complex."

Confidence Wins

Real partnerships extend beyond product design. They are demonstrated throughout the entire loan process. OriginPoint loan officers are structured to support agents from contract through close, ensuring reliability, responsiveness, and accountability.

OneDown is one of many offerings within OriginPoint's broader platform designed to give agents the strongest possible position in competitive transactions. The announcement reinforces a commitment that predates any market cycle and extends well beyond it: OriginPoint has always been partners to agents, and it will continue to be.

About OriginPoint

OriginPoint, a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc., and Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP), is an independent retail mortgage company that provides personalized lending services and access to the most competitive low rates through an elite team of the industry's top mortgage professionals. OriginPoint is a digitally driven enterprise designed to accelerate growth by continuing to modernize the real estate transaction process through increased speed and efficiency for loan originators, agents and customers. By connecting the top loan officers and best real estate agents using the most innovative technology platforms, this national mortgage company is focused on the customer's ultimate success and satisfaction. To learn more, visit www.originpoint.com.

SOURCE OriginPoint