ORIGINS Fashion Festival Celebrates Guyana's Creative Industries As A Driver Of Culture, Tourism And Economic Growth

NEW YORK, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ORIGINS: The Guyana Fashion Festival returns for three immersive days, July 3-5, as Guyana's premier fashion and cultural showcase.

This year's Diamond Jubilee edition themed A Diamond Legacy: Fashioning 60 Years, celebrates Guyana's 60th year of Independence by bringing together Guyanese designers, diaspora talent, emerging creatives and artisans with international visitors, showcasing fashion as a catalyst for national identity, economic development and cultural tourism.

Guyana has recorded the world's highest real GDP growth rates in recent years, according to International Monetary Fund data. As the country pursues broader economic diversification, ORIGINS showcases the growing role of fashion and the creative industries.

"This initiative demonstrates the Government of Guyana's commitment to advancing the Orange Economy as a pillar of national development," said Hon. Susan Rodrigues, Guyana's Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce. "We are investing in the platforms, networks and market access that allow our designers and creatives to grow enterprises, compete internationally and contribute to a more diversified economy."

Three themed runway experiences highlight Guyana's story: Golden Threads of Time celebrates 60 years of Guyanese style; Ancestral Threads showcases Indigenous materials and traditional craftsmanship; and Fashion Meets Innovation explores sustainability and forward-thinking Caribbean design.

"For years, Guyanese designers have been creating exceptional work without the industry support needed to grow sustainable businesses," said Keisha Edwards, Festival and Designer Director. "ORIGINS is more than a fashion festival. It's an industry-building platform designed to strengthen Guyana's creative ecosystem through mentorship, business development, market access, so the next generation of Guyanese creatives inherits an industry that is connected, supported and built to thrive."

More than 30 designers from Guyana and across its diaspora will take the runway over the festival's three nights, many of them trained through ORIGINS' own workshops in branding, export-ready packaging, apparel construction and business fundamentals, taught by facilitators from across the Caribbean and beyond.

The festival closes with the ORIGINS Awards, honoring Best Fashion Designer, Best Emerging Designer, Best Storyteller Innovator, and Male and Female Model of the Year.

Learn More At: https://www.instagram.com/origins.guyanafashionfestival/

About ORIGINS

The ORIGINS: Guyana Fashion Festival is a three-day immersive fashion event conceived to celebrate Guyana's cultural heritage, resilience, and evolving sense of style, while showcasing local talent and global Guyanese icons. Follow ORIGINS on Instagram at @origins.guyanafashionfestival for updates and behind-the-scenes content.

SOURCE ORIGINS