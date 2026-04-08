Origins and the Arbor Day Foundation Announce Partnership to Plant Trees in America's Most Underserved Cities and Fund the Next Generation of Sustainability Leaders

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Origins, the pioneering brand for skincare powered by nature and science, today announces a partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation that marks a meaningful expansion of what sustainability investment in beauty looks like.

Origins has long championed reforestation around the globe through its longstanding Green the Planet initiative. In this new evolution of the initiative, Origins is investing in two kinds of futures simultaneously: the urban canopies that protect our most climate-vulnerable communities today, and the emerging leaders whose ideas, careers, and convictions will determine what sustainability means for the next generation of consumers.

Since 1990, Origins has operated by a conviction that beauty and responsibility are inseparable. Its Green The Planet initiative has channeled resources into ecosystem restoration and environmental justice across communities nationwide. Now, by joining forces with the Arbor Day Foundation—a nonprofit with over 50 years of impact and the most scientifically-validated reforestation expertise on earth— that commitment gains both greater scale and a new strategic dimension: education.

The meaning of sustainability is shifting. Origins is funding the people who will shape what it becomes.

The partnership focuses on three areas:

Urban Reforestation Where It Matters Most

Origins is funding urban tree planting in cities prioritized by the Arbor Day Foundation's Tree Equity Index—communities where tree cover is lowest and climate vulnerability is highest. Trees here are not an amenity; they reduce urban heat, filter air pollution, and absorb floodwater. Origins employees and local partners will plant alongside residents in these neighborhoods. The first planting takes place in Los Angeles later this month, marking the first joint activation of the partnership.

Investing in the Leaders the Green Economy Needs

Five college students pursuing careers in sustainability, forestry, and environmental justice will receive mentorship from industry experts, financial stipends, and access to national conferences shaping the field. Origins is not waiting for the next generation to arrive. It is actively creating the conditions for a more diverse, capable, and determined class of environmental leaders to rise.

Making Sustainability Visible on Campus

Through Tree Campus Jumpstart Stipends administered by the Arbor Day Foundation, Origins will empower select universities to accelerate campus-based sustainability initiatives. In a cultural moment when the next generation is demanding that institutions act—not just speak—Origins is funding the kind of visible, campus-level action that shapes the values of tomorrow's leaders and signals to the world that the beauty industry is ready to be part of the solution

"Origins has always believed that caring for the planet is inseparable from caring for people," said Francesca Damato, Vice President of Global Marketing, Origins. "This partnership goes beyond planting trees. We're investing in the students and campuses that will determine what sustainability means to the next generation of consumers—and we're doing it alongside the organization best positioned to make that investment count."

Arbor Day Foundation brings an unmatched standard of rigor and accountability to this work. Through its partnership with NatureQuant, the Foundation is able to leverage data and technology that ensures Origins' investment is deployed precisely, in the neighborhoods where every tree planted represents a measurable improvement in the quality of human life.

"In a changing world, we need business leaders who are bold enough to meet the moment. Origins is taking action, embracing their role as environmental stewards and choosing to plant with greater purpose," said Dan Morrow, Vice President of Partnership, Arbor Day Foundation. "The Arbor Day Foundation is proud to work alongside this team of forward-thinking leaders to drive meaningful impact through trees."

For more information on Origins' Green The Planet initiative and the Arbor Day Foundation partnership, visit: www.origins.com/green-planet

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners. And this is only the beginning.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

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SOURCE Origins