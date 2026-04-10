Orion Metal Exchange Releases 'The Art of the Rollover: The Gold IRA Made Easy'

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Metal Exchange has released a new consumer education eBook, The Art of the Rollover: The Gold IRA Made Easy. The guide demystifies the Gold IRA setup process, offering step-by-step instructions for moving retirement funds into a tax-advantaged, IRS-approved precious metals account.

The book examines today's evolving retirement landscape, including the impact of global conflict, rising U.S. debt, and the economic disruption of artificial intelligence.

The Art of the Rollover: The Gold IRA Made Easy

"Holding gold in an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) offers a powerful hedge against global volatility, the debasement of the dollar, labor-force disruption, and the resulting instability that can rattle equity markets, financial portfolios, savings accounts, and the broader U.S. economy."

— The Art of the Rollover: The Gold IRA Made Easy

Orion Metal Exchange emphasizes investor education and transparency. As one of the few precious metals firms offering real-time online pricing, the company enables clients to make informed decisions without relying on high-priced celebrity endorsements or lower-grade bullion. Orion focuses exclusively on investment-grade products, delivered with fair, transparent pricing.

"Our commissions are significantly lower than most other precious metals dealers," said Jacob Blalock, CEO of Orion Metal Exchange. "This gives our clients more metal for their money and greater long-term value."

The company reports strong repeat business and long-standing client relationships, supported by free product shipping, insurance, and a commission-free buyback policy for investors seeking liquidity.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Orion Metal Exchange is known for its customer service and 100% transaction guarantee. Services include precious metals purchases, exchanges, self-directed IRA setup, and both third-party storage and home delivery. The firm also maintains a dedicated Precious Metals IRA division.

Orion is recognized by Consumer Affairs as a top-rated Gold IRA dealer and holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, along with 5-star ratings on Google Reviews and Trustpilot. The company is a member of the NRA Business Alliance and an authorized dealer for both the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) and the Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC).

A free copy of The Art of the Rollover: The Gold IRA Made Easy is available at www.OrionReports.com. Visitors can also inquire about current promotional offers of up to $20,000 in gold, silver, platinum, or palladium on qualifying purchases by calling 1-800-559-0088.

SOURCE Orion Metal Exchange